iPrint Media Group the First in National Capital Region to Acquire MGI JETVarnish 3DS with iFoil S

Technology acquisition will allow iPrint to expand its service offerings to include digital 3D embellishment and foiling capabilities

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Ottawa-based commercial printer iPrint Media Group (the Company). The Company is the first in the National Capital Region to acquire the MGI JETVarnish 3DS with iFoil S.



Pictured from left to right: Payam Keshtgani (iPrint Media), Stephen Wrigley, Major Account Executive (KM), and Robert Tuck, Sales Manager (KM)





/EIN News/ -- Founded in 2011, iPrint Media Group has become an industry-leader in print order fulfillment for both retail stores and print resellers within the Ottawa region. The company is owned and operated by brothers Payam and Pouya Keshtgani and has access to more than 3,000 square feet of production space, and a fleet of cutting-edge production, wide format, bindery, and other finishing technologies. As the first in Eastern Canada to install the MGI JETVarnish 3DS with iFoil S, iPrint Media will expand their finishing services to include digital embellishment and foil without sacrificing on their commitment to quality and manageable turnaround times.

“Equipped with our state-of-the-art technology, iPrint Media Group is poised to bring immense new value to their customers,” said Norm Bussolaro, Sr. Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “The MGI JETVarnish 3DS offers stunning digital embellishment capabilities with the ease-of-use and quick turnaround that has come to be associated with digital printing. iPrint Media has been a long-time partner of Konica Minolta’s, and with this addition to their fleet of technologies we’re sure their business will continue to grow in years to come.”

Konica Minolta's MGI JETVarnish 3DS allows for 3D spot varnish coating with the flexibility and ease of personalization that comes with digital print technology. With coating thickness ranging from 15 to 100 microns, the 3DS can create a wide range of visual and tactile effects. The 3DS accommodates sheet sizes of up to 14.33" x 40.15" and eliminates the need for expensive plates, screens and setups, instead using a digital graphic description file - allowing for enhanced flexibility. The iFoil attachment unit further equips the MGI JETVarnish 3DS with the ability to create highly luminous foil without the need for embossing die or plates. Further, the unit is equipped with built-in Artificial Intelligence SmartScanners (AIS) which correct coating registration for ultimate accuracy.

“We’ve been a customer of Konica Minolta’s since the very beginning,” said Payam Keshtgani, owner and operator of iPrint Media Group. “After we saw a sample of 3D embellishment about a year ago, we immediately understood how this capability could benefit our business model and reached out to our local Konica Minolta sales representative to inquire about the MGI 3DS. Without access to cutting-edge technologies, we wouldn’t be able to operate anywhere near the level we currently do, and to this end Konica Minolta has been a fantastic partner in helping us remain at the top of our game.”

The MGI JETVarnish 3DS was installed at iPrint Media’s facilities on May 31, and the device is now fully operational. To inquire about placing an order with iPrint Media, please visit their website: http://www.ottawaprints.ca .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About iPrint Media Group:

iPrint Media Group is an industry-leading commercial printer operating out of Ottawa, Ontario. Owned and operated by brothers Payam and Pouya Keshtgani, iPrint Media is dedicated to the acquisition and deployment of advanced technologies and high-quality materials for the betterment of their customers. With access to more than 3,000 square feet of production space, sophisticated hardware, and a dedicated team of print professionals, iPrint Media is an industry-leader in the Ottawa region. For more information, please visit: http://www.ottawaprints.ca .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in the Graphic Communications Industry. With our comprehensive portfolio, we provide award-winning production, industrial print and inkjet solutions. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

