Bayfield Realty Advisors Announces Costco is Coming to Niagara Square, Niagara Falls, Ontario

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayfield Realty Advisors (Bayfield) is pleased to formally announce that Costco is coming to the City of Niagara Falls. The new Costco store will be located on the site of the Niagara Square Shopping Centre, currently undergoing a major redevelopment. The store will serve as a strong new anchor for the Centre in the rapidly expanding west end of the City.



Bayfield initially met with Mayor Jim Diodati and City Staff to discuss the redevelopment of Niagara Square. It was through his leadership and persistence and the dedicated efforts of Bayfield that Costco was brought to the table. The discussions that followed proved instrumental in Costco’s decision to select the Niagara Square site as the natural location for their next store.

“We are excited about our revitalization of Niagara Square and to be a significant part of this rapidly growing retail node in the City of Niagara Falls. Costco representatives were impressed with the vision and direction for the City that Mayor Diodati shared with them. They were excited to hear about the new Niagara South hospital, Go Train service to Niagara Falls and other developments taking place in the City which helped solidify their decision to locate a new store at Niagara Square.” Harold Spring, Bayfield President

“We can’t wait to welcome Costco to our city. It is a great brand with so many amenities to offer the people of Niagara Falls. Thank you to Bayfield for their relentless efforts to make this a reality and thank you to Costco! We are ready for you!” Mayor Jim Diodati

The new 150,000 SF Costco store and gas bar will be part of a multi-million dollar investment by Bayfield in the redevelopment of the Niagara Square Shopping Centre. Construction of the new Costco store is expected to begin next Spring with an opening date of Fall 2020.

Media Inquiries: Mayor Diodati’s Office Inquiries Bayfield Realty Advisors Inc. City of Niagara Falls Steve Campbell Carey Campbell Vice President, Asset Management Manager 2300 Yonge Street, Suite 904 4310 Queen Street Toronto, ONT M4P 1E4 Niagara Falls, ONT L2E 6X5 P: 416-227-1552 ext. 234 P: 905-356-7521 ext. 4206 scampbell@bayfieldadvisors.com ccampbell@niagarafalls.ca

