Mspark Announces Kevin Zall as Director of Sales Enablement

HELENA, Ala., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Kevin Zall as Director of Sales Enablement.



/EIN News/ -- In his new role, Kevin will lead Mspark’s Talent Development Team and National Sales Development. Through his leadership, he will drive both revenue results and internal efficiencies for Local, National and Brand Sales teams through process, systems and sales enablement.

“I am excited about the addition of Kevin to the leadership of our National Sales Training and Talent Development Team,” commented Tom Caprio, Senior Vice President of Local Sales, Brands and Talent Development at Mspark. “His experience and knowledge make him the ideal fit to propel our team forward.”

Kevin brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, sales operations, sales management/leadership, and sales planning and development. Prior to joining Mspark, he held leadership roles in both Sales and Sales Enablement with Valassis, and a sales leadership role with Verizon Wireless. Kevin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Haworth College of Business at Western Michigan University.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

