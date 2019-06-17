Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Value, Drivers And Restraints, Market Players And Market Overview

The Business Research Company adds Forged And Stamped Goods Market By Types, By Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global forged and stamped goods market reached a value of nearly $255 billion in the historic period, having grown at a rate of almost 6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a rate of nearly 10% to nearly $370 billion by 2022.

The forging and stamping market (or the forged and stamped metal goods market) consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products.

Growth in the historic period (2014-2018) resulted from high demand for forged and stamped goods from the automobile manufacturing industries, and economic growth in emerging economies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were volatile metal prices and unsteady demand from the machinery manufacturing industries. Going forward, government initiatives and growing demand from the aerospace and defense industry will drive growth.

The market for forged and stamped goods is related fragmented with a small number of large entities, which command significant market share, and large numbers of small entities. Players in the market include Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) and Precision Castparts.

With the high demand from automobile manufacturing and economic growth in emerging economies, the potential and scope for the global forged and stamped goods market is expected to increase.

Forged And Stamped Goods Market By Type (Iron And Steel Forging, Nonferrous Forging, Custom Roll Forming, Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing, Metal Crown, Closure, Others) Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides forged and stamped goods market overviews, analyzes and forecasts forged and stamped goods market size and growth for the global forged and stamped goods market, forged and stamped goods market share, forged and stamped goods market players, forged and stamped goods market size, forged and stamped goods market segments and geographies, forged and stamped goods market trends, forged and stamped goods market drivers and forged and stamped goods market restraints, forged and stamped goods market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The forged and stamped goods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market By Type (Iron And Steel Forging, Nonferrous Forging, Custom Roll Forming, Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing, Metal Crown, Closure, Others) Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global forged and stamped goods market, (by type - iron and steel forging, nonferrous forging, custom roll forming, powder metallurgy part manufacturing, metal crown, closure, others); global metal products market.

Data Segmentations: forged and stamped goods market size, global and by country; historic and forecast market size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (by type - iron and steel forging, nonferrous forging, custom roll forming, powder metallurgy part manufacturing, metal crown, closure, others) market size, historic and forecast market size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; global metal products market.

Forged And Stamped Goods Market Organizations Covered: Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Precision Castparts and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Global forged and stamped goods market comparison with macro-economic factors, forged and stamped goods market size, percentage of GDP, per capita average forged and stamped goods expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, forged and stamped goods market customer information, forged and stamped goods market trends and opportunities, forged and stamped goods market metrics, forged and stamped goods market size, percentage of GDP, global, per capita average forged and stamped goods expenditure, global, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using endnotes.

Strategies For Participants In The Forged And Stamped Goods Industry: The report explains over 9 strategies for companies in the forged and stamped goods market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large forged and stamped goods companies considering investing in advanced manufacturing technologies into their production to reduce waste, and Thyssenkrupp AG’s growth strategy that aims at focusing on better development of products and improving services offered by different business divisions.

Opportunities For Companies In The Forged And Stamped Goods Sector: The report reveals where the global forged and stamped goods industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 283

Number of Figures: 125

Number of Tables: 140

