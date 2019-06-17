Rahim Hassanally looks back on $10,000 donation to leading breast cancer charity

Philanthropist, businessman, and the automotive industry professional Rahim Hassanally reflects on five-figure donation to Susan G. Komen.

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a past fundraising drive and in a fantastic show of support for research into the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and cure of breast cancer, Rahim Hassanally and industry colleagues presented a check for $10,000 to Kelly MacMillan of the Sacramento Valley chapter of leading breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen. A staunch advocate for breast cancer awareness, Hassanally provides a look back on the sizable donation, reported on at the time by Solano County's Daily Republic."My colleagues and I wanted to make a significant contribution to Susan G. Komen to aid, to assist, and to continue to support our local community and those impacted by breast cancer," reveals Hassanally, an automotive industry professional currently based between California and Texas.The story of the donation, arranged by Rahim Hassanally and colleagues, was covered by McNaughton Newspapers, Inc., a local family-owned Solano County-area media company which proudly publishes the Daily Republic, Village Life, and Georgetown Gazette, among various other community-driven publications.Often referred to simply as Komen, Susan G. Komen is currently the largest and best-funded breast cancer organization in the United States. The Sacramento chapter of the organization, Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California, serves a total of almost 30 counties across central and northernmost parts of the state. "To date, the chapter has contributed more than $20 million to breast cancer charities in the region," adds Hassanally.Funds raised go toward grants made to local hospitals and community organizations to provide breast health education and cancer screening and treatment programs to medically underserved women, according to Hassanally. Further funds support the national Komen Grants Program, which backs groundbreaking breast cancer research, awards, and educational and scientific programs both in the United States and around the world, according to the organization itself.Fundraising events arranged and held by Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California include the Komen Sacramento 'More Than Pink' Walk, and the Central Valley Race for the Cure."Thanks to such events and generous donations from the public, dedicated corporate partners, and others, Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California continues to play a vital part in fighting breast cancer in our community," adds Hassanally, wrapping up, "something for which we should all be immensely grateful." Rahim Hassanally is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member, a member of the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman, a keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, and a supporter of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, charities, and other good causes, Texas-native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'Across the United States, more than one million Susan G. Komen supporters partake in sponsored walks and races each year, while over 370,000 advocates are fighting for more breast cancer research, funding, and access to care. For further information about Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California, head to https://komennccalifornia.org/



