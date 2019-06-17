AllSpire Health GPO Selects JAGGAER ONE Spend Management Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that AllSpire Health GPO, LLC , has selected JAGGAER ONE to provide a foundational spend management platform, and support the GPO’s supply expense reduction initiative. AllSpire Health GPO helps health systems optimize operations and manage expenses by aggregating purchasing volumes, streamlining supplier negotiations and implementing efficiencies across the supply chain.



/EIN News/ -- AllSpire selected JAGGAER spend management solutions to enable sourcing, project and savings management, contract lifecycle management and supplier onboarding, management and performance assessments. These solutions will support AllSpire’s mission to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction.

“AllSpire was seeking an integrated spend management solution that would allow our GPO to expand services to the next level, and selected JAGGAER ONE because of the company’s deep experience in healthcare and with other GPO’s. JAGGAER demonstrated the application of current best practices in supplier, contract management and sourcing, which create efficiencies by reducing errors and staff time. These concerns are of critical importance for healthcare GPO’s such as ours,” says Paul Tirjan, Chairman and CEO of AllSpire Health GPO, LLC.

The JAGGAER ONE platform delivers tools necessary for the healthcare industry, including eSourcing, RFX management, contract repository and authoring, robust workflow automation, supplier onboarding, management and performance assessments and reporting for optimal sourcing and compliance.

“JAGGAER is committed to the needs of the healthcare profession. We have spent two decades working in the space and providing evolving solutions for many major national healthcare organizations and GPO’s. We feel that their embrace of digitally transformative solutions is critical for the country’s infrastructure, and the needs of patients everywhere,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO JAGGAER.

About AllSpire Health GPO LLC:

Founded in 2016, AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a collaborative, regional group purchasing organization utilizing innovation as a platform to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction amongst its members. AllSpire delivers value via the development and execution of clinical and service line improvement initiatives across the care continuum.

AllSpire has five founding members: Atlantic Health System, Morristown NJ; Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown PA; Hackensack Meridian Health, Edison NJ; Tower Health, Reading PA; and WellSpan Health, York PA. Currently representing 38 acute care facilities and over 1,400 non-acute facilities, AllSpire operates in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. For more information, please visit https://www.allspire.org/ .

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

