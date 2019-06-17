Greystone’s Tanya Eastwood Recognized as a Top 2019 Woman of Influence in Finance by GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum

Editorial Team Sought the Best of the Best Across the Commercial Real Estate Spectrum

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Tanya Eastwood, president of Greystone Affordable Development, has been recognized by GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum as one of the 2019 Top Women of Influence for the Finance Executive of the Year category.



“This recognition is a tremendous testament to Tanya’s deep passion for, and commitment to, finding innovative ways to make affordable housing accessible in both rural and urban areas,” said Stephen Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Greystone. “We are thrilled to see others recognize Tanya’s great work: She is an inspiration to anyone who has had the privilege of working with her and exemplifies how each of us can do our part to help those who need it most.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition and count myself very fortunate to be included with all of the honorees,” said Tanya Eastwood. “I remain committed to serving those needing affordable housing, to seeking new ways to revitalize properties and advancing this very important issue.”

Tanya is one of today’s most vocal and innovative leaders in the preservation of affordable housing in the U.S. She recently testified before the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development and Insurance on this issue during the April 2, 2019, hearing on “The Affordable Housing Crisis in Rural America: Assessing the Federal Response.” She assists non-profit and for-profit owners and developers in meeting the complex challenges associated with the recapitalization, rehabilitation, creation, and preservation of affordable housing across the United States. Tanya leads her team in sourcing creative solutions to complex transactions involving HUD, USDA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other state and federal agencies.

Active in several industry organizations, Tanya is past president and current chairman of the board for the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH), and is the chairperson of Fannie Mae’s Rural Advisory Council. She was also named one of the most influential women in affordable housing by Affordable Housing Finance in March 2019.

About the 2019 Women of Influence Awards

According to GlobeSt. and Real Estate Forum, this year was a record year for nomination entries. The field of finance was open to professionals who work primarily on the capital side of the commercial real estate spectrum. The publication was seeking professionals who have been able to navigate the current financial climate while ensuring a healthy risk/return scenario for their firms.

The editorial team’s methodology included: the nominee’s impact on, and reputation within, her firm and broader professional community; the nominee’s professional career highlights, from deal-making savvy and innovation to client satisfaction and personal growth; a proven ability to achieve goals and display ingenuity in terms of creative thinking and problem solving; her dedication to furthering the development of her field and the role of women within it; accomplishments and involvement in her company, the CRE industry and broader social community; a personal commitment to the highest ethical standards, service and excellence; and so much more.

The winners will be honored during a special awards ceremony taking place at the first-ever GlobeSt. Elite Women of Influence event, which is being held on July 10 and 11, in Broomfield, CO.

More information about Tanya and the 2019 Women of Influence by GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum can be found here .

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

