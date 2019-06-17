DNA Signs Preliminary Agreement to Enter CBD Marketplace with Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP)

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DNA Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has signed a preliminary partnership agreement with Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP), a premier CBD distributor. DNA Brands will work with DVLP to reformulate its two-time award winning energy drink line with CBD and natural sweeteners. The agreement will allow DVLP to work with the DNA scientific team to reformulate, market and distribute the two-time award winning line of energy drinks.



Currently, DNA Energy Brands’ proprietary line of carbonated energy drinks include Original, Cryo-berry, Citrus, Sugar Free Citrus, and Molecular Melon. Along with its carbonated line of energy drinks, DNA Energy currently has three milk-based energy coffees that are fortified with Omega 3. Those include Caramel Macchiato, Vanilla Latte and Mocha.

As part of this agreement, Global Developing Solutions has agreed to bear all costs associated with reformulation, production, packaging, advertising, distribution, etc., upon completion of a licensing deal.

“We will be working with our scientific team over at Parkside Beverage with the intent of reformulating and producing CBD-infused and non-CBD energy drinks. Licensing our proprietary brand of energy drinks to Golden Developing Solutions makes sense, in that it would provide us a platform to penetrate an extremely robust CBD market,” commented Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is a health and wellness based company in the United States, operating with a principal focus on reshaping the CBD-based products market. Through its online retail website www.wherescbd.com, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels, the company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of a wide range of advanced formulations of CBD-based tinctures, gummies, vapes, and topicals. In addition, the company is engaged in the development and commercialization of enterprise software products, targeting the B2B market for companies operating in the cannabis industry with its platform www.wheresweed.com.

Stated CEO of DNAX Adrian McKenzie: “In addition to our now revenue generating Rideshare business with ridesharerental.com, this partnership once finalized with Golden Developing Solutions, will allow us to combine our efforts and resources, with the intent of launching our two-time award winning energy drink line of flavors, reformulated with CBD and natural sweeteners.

“For the past couple of years, DNA Brands has been positioning itself to be able to get the drinks back into the marketplace. Once accomplished, this will add further accelerated growth and value to the company.”

DNA Brands will also have open access to the brand new 25,000 sq. foot facility that DVLP recently acquired in Denver, Colorado. Working with the DVLP team and the resources that have been made available (upon completion of agreement), this will allow DNA to seamlessly enter the CBD marketplace with minimal upfront risk and cost, which is advantageous to the DNA shareholders.

Zenith Global, a leading global food and drink consulting firm, projects the US Cannabis Beverage Market will be worth 1.4 Billion dollars by 2024.

Also, for those who are interested, on June 12, 2019, the CEO did an interview with The Audacity Podcast, which can be viewed by accessing the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/AudacityPod/videos/2506522846246094/?t=44

In addition, DNA Brands has been in active, productive discussions with other acquisition candidates. CEO Adrian McKenzie will be in NYC for the rest of the week discussing financing and agreement terms with various parties. Stay tuned for further updates.

