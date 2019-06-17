Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners To Unveil Host City Candidate Logo and Announce Series of Special Events in Downtown Orlando

Plans announced for Thursday, June 20, to celebrate 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup hosted in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners (GO26) will unveil its new Host City Candidate logo on Thursday, June 20th. Orlando is among 17 U.S. cities still in the running to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be jointly hosted across North America by the United States, Canada and Mexico.



“On behalf of our World Cup Pursuit stakeholders, we are looking forward to unveiling our Host City Candidate logo,” said Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “Our leadership team from the City of Orlando, Orange County, Orlando City Soccer Club and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission is very much looking forward to welcoming dignitaries from FIFA and U.S. Soccer to Orlando during the upcoming phase of the bid process to showcase all that our community has to offer.”

The Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners also announced a series of events set to take place on Thursday, June 20, to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup matches that were hosted in Orlando. Descriptions of each event are provided below. The watch party on Church Street is a public facing event and fans in attendance will have the chance to win an assortment of prizes. In addition, Fox Sports is expected to show live shots of the Church Street watch party during the international broadcast of the match.

Gray Robinson Community Leader Forum (Invitation Only)

The Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners along with Gray Robinson are hosting a Community Leader Forum to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. The Community Leader Forum will be hosted on Thursday, June 20th from 11:30am-1:30pm at the Varsity Club in Camping World Stadium. Abe Madkours, publisher and editor of the Sports Business Journal will moderate a panel discussion with key officials of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Panelists include Alan Rothenberg, Chairman and CEO of the 1994 FIFA World Cup; Marla Messing, Executive Vice President of the 1994 FIFA World Cup; Ross Berlin, Senior Vice President of Venues for the 1994 FIFA World Cup; and Joanie Schirm, Orlando Chairman for the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

2019 FIFA World Cup Watch Party (Open to Public)

The Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners along with the Orlando Downtown Development Board are hosting a Church Street Block Party on Thursday, June 20th at 3pm for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they take on Sweden in their final group stage match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The first 100 fans will receive a commemorative cup featuring all Orlando Pride players playing in the 2019 FIFA World Cup. Also, in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in Orlando, the first 25 fans to arrive will receive an Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Scarf, and all fans will have the chance to win additional prizes including an Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit jersey, 2019 MLS All-Star jersey, and tickets to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in Orlando.

25 th Anniversary VIP Celebration presented by Orlando Health (Invitation Only)

Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, and other special guests as we turn back the clock for the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup. This VIP celebration presented by Orlando Health will be hosted on Thursday, June 20 from 6:00pm-8:30pm at Cheyenne Saloon. We will reflect on the 1994 FIFA World Cup with community leaders, government officials and key personnel that led the charge. Speakers include:

Mayor Buddy Dyer – Mayor of the City of Orlando

Mayor Jerry L. Demings – Mayor of Orange County

Jason Siegel – Chief Executive Officer of Greater Orlando Sports Commission

Alex Leitao – Chief Executive Officer of Orlando City Soccer Club

Alan Rothenberg – Chairman and CEO for the 1994 FIFA World Cup

Marla Messing – Executive Vice President for the 1994 FIFA World Cup

Ross Berlin – Senior Vice President of Venues for the 1994 FIFA World Cup

Joanie Schirm – Orlando Chairman for the 1994 FIFA World Cup

About Greater Orlando Sports Commission

GO Sports is a private, non-profit organization established to attract and manage sports-related events, conferences and activities that drive positive economic development in the City of Orlando, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, and Seminole County. Founded in 1993, the organization has hosted or co-hosted more than 1,300 events in the Greater Orlando area with a total economic impact exceeding $1.4 billion in spending within the community. For more information, please visit GreaterOrlandoSports.com .

About Orange County Government:

Orange County Government strives to serve its citizens and guests with integrity, honesty, fairness and professionalism. Located in Central Florida, Orange County includes 13 municipalities and is home to world-famous theme parks, the nation’s second-largest convention center, and a thriving life science research park. Seven elected members make up the Board of County Commissioners including the Mayor who is elected countywide. For more information, visit www.OCFL.net or go to Orange County on Facebook and Twitter .

About Orlando City Soccer Club:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league's 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into its privately-owned downtown soccer stadium. In 2019, Orlando City SC launched OCB in the newly-formed USL League One to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women’s soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in National Women's Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions. For more information, visit orlandocitysc.com or orlando-pride.com .

Media Contact:

Valerie Ledford

vledford@uproarpr.com

