DMI Wins Seat on $49M IDIQ Artificial Intelligence Contract for the Federal Government

DMI Selected on First-of-its-Kind AI Contract to Enhance Agency Mission Delivery

BETHESDA, Md., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI has been awarded a seat on the $49 million Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) contract to provide the Program Support Center (PSC) with artificial intelligence tools designed to transform business operations and enhance mission delivery. PSC is a provider of shared services across HHS and 23 other agencies.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re thrilled to bring capabilities for multiple advanced technologies, including Blockchain, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Big Data, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT) into this first-of-its-kind contract, positioning DMI at the forefront of federal government modernization initiatives,” said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj.

The five-year, Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract was established to enable PSC and its customers to rapidly obtain IAAI solutions, products and services.

“DMI is proud to have been a trusted partner to all of the federal executive departments. Our partnership with HHS spans more than fifteen years,” said DMI Senior Vice President of Federal Health IT, Lana Hadzihasanovic. “We’re excited about this next step in supporting federal agencies to pilot, test and implement innovative AI solutions capable of automating tasks, cutting costs and ultimately transforming the way public sector work is accomplished.”

About DMI

DMI , a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, artificial intelligence and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients, ten U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

