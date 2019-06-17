Medical Consultant Dr. Sohail Aman starts Blog with information and insights on health care management

Dr Sohail Aman, Medical Consultant in Maryland and Alabama Dr Sohail Aman, Medical Consultant in Maryland and Alabama Dr Sohail Aman, Medical Consultant in Maryland and Alabama Dr Sohail Aman, Medical Consultant in Maryland and Alabama Dr Sohail Aman, Medical Consultant in Maryland and Alabama

Experienced medical consultant’s blog will address medical practice management issues that affect cost-effective health care.

Sohail Aman, MD (N/A:N/A)

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Consultant Sohail Aman , with many years of experience practicing internal medicine, started a Blog to provide information on health care and medical practice management, available at https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ In his new Blog, Dr. Aman reviews the significant forces that have been changing the way healthcare has and will continue to be delivered. The emergence of more unique ways to deliver care such as clinics incorporated into businesses and factories, the increased use of mid-level providers (nurse practitioners & physician assistants), the increase integration of technologies such as telemedicine and robotics, and the shift from interventional reimbursement to outcomes reimbursement, are just a few examples.Compounding these are the ever-increasing costs of healthcare, the strain of funding Medicare on the U.S. economy, and the complications of insurance and healthcare payments under the affordable care act, ACA.While there are no perfect answers, Dr. Aman will offer his medical practice experience and insights on his Blog. One example is software to operate a medical practice. Running a medical practice can both tiring as well as riotous at times. Most medical clinics and hospitals have their own ways of managing their facilities, but one of the most common services they all use is the medical practice management software (MPMS).Such programs help in the management of day-to-day activities and tasks that a medical facility offers, such as booking appointments, dealing with claims and billing statements, patient demographics, reports generation, etc. These programs are available for desktop use only and do not yet offer mobile app services. They have a smart interactive system which allows multi-users access and data sharing between different user profiles. MPMS benefit the practice by allowing an easy and quick data and workload sharing option. However, it can be quite costly to purchase and also has a high maintenance cost, especially the management programs that are linked with the internet. All in all, they can be especially expensive. An internet supported management program enables the practice employees to reduce their dependence on private servers and purchase individual security software, since internet supported programs do not work via intranets. Nevertheless, uploading and sharing patients’ data via the internet is a great security threat in its own right.Dr. Aman’s blog is available at available at https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ About Dr. Sohail Aman , M.D.Dr. Sohail Aman is Consultant in Internal Medicine in Cambridge, Maryland and Mobile, Alabama. He graduated from Medical School with honors in 1992, and has completed several post-graduate training programs in internal medicine, emergency medicine, neurology, and infectious diseases.References:Website: https://SohailAman.com Blog: https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/sohail-aman%2C-md-alabama Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/sohail-aman%2C-md-alabama News: https://hype.news/dr-sohail-aman-us/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sohail-aman-39317b45

Institute for Healthcare Improvement - Seven Challenges Facing Today’s Health Care Leaders



