Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) and Encourages Zuora Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all investors that purchased Zuora, Inc. securities between April 12, 2018 and May 30, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 13, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) that the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) that delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) that the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) that, after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Zuora securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

