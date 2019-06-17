Infinity introduces the SDR01 aqueous extraction and bottling kit for exquisite quality craft hemp oil

MADISON, Wis., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Supercritical LLC, is introducing its small scale hemp oil processors that use water to extract full spectrum hemp oil in under a second. The Infinity model SDR01 can process 24 pounds of dry hemp flower per day in to high quality full spectrum oil. The process is the only in the industry that uses water as the solvent, to produce a eco-extracted oil, that can be labeled green with organic branding.



The craft extraction and bottling of hemp flower with an average purchase cost of hemp flower of $150 per pound, and selling at $25 per bottle (one gram hemp oil with a carrier oil), can expect a payback in 12 days. Since the system uses water as the solvent, electricity is the only consumable to run the process.

Infinity Supercritical LLC offers innovative one-touch processing technology, and a visionary future, for clean and green hemp oil extraction. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Supercritical LLC | TEL (720) 541-9113

greg@infinitysupercritical.com

/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be80bb4a-55fa-42a3-9616-4821ff2c6ded



