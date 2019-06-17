Vislink Transmitters and Receivers Deployed at First North American Battle Royale Esports Arena

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies is making its appearance in the exploding esports market, with a deployment of its wireless camera equipment at the 35,000-sq.-ft. OGN Super Arena. Working with Detune Company, the system integrator for the arena, OGN deployed Sony HDC-2400 hard cameras and wireless RF Sony HD XDCAM cameras (PXW-X500 wireless cameras with Vislink transmitters and receivers with Fujinon lenses).



Opened in December 2018 in Manhattan Beach, California, the OGN Super Arena is the largest esports studio arena on the U.S. West Coast, and the first esports venue in North America designed specifically for popular “battle royale” esports games. These include games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and can host up to 100 players and 500 audience members. The battle royale format refers to survival-oriented games that result in one sole surviving player.

OGN ( www.ognesports.com ) is a South Korean esports network and content producer that created the world’s first esports league in 2000. They are a division of CJ E&M, one of Asia’s largest entertainment companies. Since 2000, OGN has produced over 500 global esports leagues and events in over 150 countries. They produce over 3,000 hours per year of esports and gaming-related content, which generate about 200 million total live stream views annually. In October 2018, OGN announced an investment of $100 million in North America to produce live events and other esports content here.



Read the full story reported by Sports Video Group (SVG) at this link.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company’s shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com .

