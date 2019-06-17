Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market to Reach $59.41 Billion by 2025: AMR

Rise in the incidence of cardiac disorders and upsurge on geriatric population boost the global vital organs and medical bionics market. The ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the global vital organs and medical bionics market in terms of revenue in 2017. The region of Asia Pacific dominated the global vital organs and medical bionics market in terms of revenue in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vital Organs Support Systems and Medical Bionics Market contributed $28.17 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $59.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Based on product, the vital organs support system and medical bionics market is categorized into medical bionics and vital organs support systems. The medical bionics segment is further categorized into ear bionics, bionic eye, orthopedic bionics, neural bionics, and cardiac bionics. On the other hand, the vital organs support systems market is further classified into artificial pancreas, artificial liver, artificial heart, artificial lungs, artificial kidney, and artificial urinary bladder.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5283



The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and technological advancements in medical devices supplement the growth of vital organs support systems and medical bionics market. Although stringent approval process and high cost of treatment impede the growth of this market, emerging economies are expected to offer significant prospects for the manufacturers in order to provide lucrative opportunities for this market.

On the basis of end-user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to project the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for cost-effective and high-quality alternative to inpatient hospital care for surgical services. Furthermore, the hospitals segment contributed major share in the revenue and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Availability of various support departments such as MRI suites and ICUs as compared to ASCs is the main reason behind this development.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific region is estimated to project the highest growth in the vital organs support systems and medical bionics market during the forecast period. They key factors for this growth include increase in incidence of chronic disorders, increase in R&D expenditure, and government & private sector initiatives to increase awareness regarding artificial organs transplantation.

The report also contains brief information on the key players of the global vital organs support systems and medical bionics market. Some of those are SynCardia Systems LLC, Abiomed, Inc., Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Össur Americas, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation (Evaheart Medical U.S.A., Inc.), Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Cochlear Ltd.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5283



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.