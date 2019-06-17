OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Idaho Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Idaho. The resources include analysis of the Idaho’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information.

The Idaho Medicaid managed care program is called Healthy Connections. The contract is available for download.

Primary care providers (PCPs) act as gatekeepers for services, and program payments incentivize them to transform into patient-centered medical homes (PCMHs).

Beginning in January 2019, PCPs will also have the option to serve Healthy Connections enrollees through accountable care organizations (ACOs) and shared savings arrangements.

In January 2019, Idaho plans to add shared savings and ACOs—called regional care organizations (RCOS)—to the Healthy Connections Program.

Under the Shared Savings program, PCPs with at least a 1,000 attributed members will be eligible to participate in shared savings arrangements with no downside risk.

Under the RCO program, PCPs will directly tie payment to the cost of care and quality.

The state has not released additional information on the programs at this time. The state plans to submit a state plan amendment detailing the program in the fall of 2018. It also has not released the application to become an RCO.

In order to facilitate the move to the new model, the state will move to fixed enrollment for PCP attribution.

Currently, individuals are able to choose their PCP. If individuals do not choose within 30 days, the state Medicaid agency will assign them to a PCP based on their prior claims history and location. They can switch between PCPs at any time.

Under fixed enrollment, all participants must choose—or they will be assigned to—a PCP beginning January 1, with a 90 day grace period. Individuals will only be allowed to change PCPs for very specific reasons, and all changes will be effective at the beginning of the month.

