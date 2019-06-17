Q3 2018-2025 Singapore Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecasts: Sales Volumes were Moderately Influenced by Certificate of Entitlement (COE) Selling Prices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the Singapore automotive market. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).



This insight offers an overview of Singapore's automotive market and the factors that will influence growth in the short and long terms. The market witnessed a slowdown in Q3 2018. Passenger vehicles dominated the space while large commercial vehicles recorded a drop in sales volumes. This study includes analysis and discussion about total industry volume, segment volume and share, passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume share, passenger vehicles' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicles' market share by brand.



It also offers detailed information about the market in Q3 2018, including year-on-year segment volume and share, market participants' activities, new model launches, and key regulatory developments. In addition, the insight provides an outlook of key drivers and restraints, the market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, an assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q3 2018, and a 2018 market outlook as of Q3 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3. Singapore - Overview

Total Industry Volume (TIV)

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

4. Singapore - Q3 2018

YoY Segment Volume as of Q3 2018

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

PVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

CVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

Market Participant Activities in Q3 2018

New Models Launched in Q3 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - September 2018

5. Singapore - 2018 Outlook

Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics

Market Canvas Up to 2025

2018 Market Specifics

Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics as of Q3 2018

6. Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



