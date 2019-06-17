Global OTT TV and Video Markets Forecasts to 2024: Online TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $159 billion, More than Double in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $159 billion in 2024; more than double the $68 billion recorded in 2018. About $17 billion will be added in 2019 alone.



SVOD became the largest OTT revenue source in 2014 by overtaking AVOD. SVOD revenues will climb by $51 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $87 billion.



Simon Murray a Principal Analyst said: Despite losing market share to SVOD, there is still plenty of AVOD growth left. AVOD revenues will increase by $34 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $56 billion. Several high profile AVOD-funded platforms are due to start operations soon.



From the 138 countries covered in the report, the top five will command 68% of the global revenues by 2024. This proportion is down from 71% in 2018; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 18 countries by 2024; up from 10 countries in 2018.

The report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector for 138 countries, including:

An 82-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2024) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

