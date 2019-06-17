Global OTT TV and Video Markets Forecasts to 2024: Online TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $159 billion, More than Double in 2018
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $159 billion in 2024; more than double the $68 billion recorded in 2018. About $17 billion will be added in 2019 alone.
SVOD became the largest OTT revenue source in 2014 by overtaking AVOD. SVOD revenues will climb by $51 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $87 billion.
Simon Murray a Principal Analyst said: Despite losing market share to SVOD, there is still plenty of AVOD growth left. AVOD revenues will increase by $34 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $56 billion. Several high profile AVOD-funded platforms are due to start operations soon.
From the 138 countries covered in the report, the top five will command 68% of the global revenues by 2024. This proportion is down from 71% in 2018; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 18 countries by 2024; up from 10 countries in 2018.
The report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector for 138 countries, including:
- An 82-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2024) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yr4t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Televisions and Television Services , Video on Demand
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.