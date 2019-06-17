M2M Services Market to flourish at a steady CAGR of 27.2%; Growth in Internet Connectivity to Fuel Demand – TMR

The key growth drivers of the global M2M services market include expanded fiber optic cable networks and improved Internet connectivity.

Albany, New York, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Machine-to-machine or M2M technology helps networked gadgets to perform tasks and exchange information without any human assistance. M2M communication takes place among the mobile networks, which utilize fiber optics as their mode to transfer large amount of data. Improved network connectivity and expanded network of optic cables are some of the major factors supporting the demand in global M2M services market .

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global M2M services market is foreseen to flourish at a steady CAGR of 27.2% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The leading firms are indulging into several business strategies like mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. The firms are also investing in research and development activities to improve network connectivity and to serve more and more customers.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30572

With a notable developments in connection speed and internet connectivity in past few years, the M2M service givers are effectively providing improved and integrated telecom solutions to their consumers. In addition, cloud solutions by M2M service providers can be potentially be used on large number of deices to transfer huge amount of data.

Moreover, major drop in operational prices of M2M services due to improved wireless connectivity are responsible for the development of global M2M services market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30572

Investments by Telecom Firms to Support Market Growth

Rising investments by telecom firms for the growth of fiber optic networks is additionally propelling the demand in M2M services market. In addition, the rising number of connected gadgets that transfer information through fiber optic networks is anticipated to surge growth of the global M2M services market in the forthcoming years.

On the other hand, consequences of theft of important information during cyber-attack are hindering the development of global M2M services market. This is credited to the fact that M2M service links several devices to their back-end IT infrastructure of a firm which results in hacking of data through several devices via a single platform.

Get Discount on this Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=30572

Incidents of Cyber-attack leading to Information Theft across Connected Devices Hampers M2M Service Adoption

On the flip side, repercussions of theft of valuable data in the event of a cyber-attack are providing headwinds to the growth of global M2M services market. This is because M2M service connects multiple devices to the back-end IT infrastructure of an organization that results in hacking of information from multiple devices through a single platform.

Nevertheless, players in the market are engaged in designing secure M2M platforms and imparting knowledge among M2M service users about the safe usage of M2M communication technology.

The information presented is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled “M2M Services Market (Organization Type - Large Enterprises and SMEs; Services - Managed Services, Professional Services, Connectivity and Data Storage Services; Industry Vertical - Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Mining, Transportation and Logistics, and Oil and Gas - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”

Browse IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intelligent-assistant-embedded-consumer-devices-market.html





Spending In Digital Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spending-in-digital-customer-experience-engagement-solutions-market.html





IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/it-asset-disposition-itad-market-2019-2027.html





Mobile Accelerator Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-accelerator-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.