Abraflex (2004) Ltd. Celebrates Expansion of Existing Facility Services and Job Growth in Paisley, Ontario

A member of OCNI, Abraflex is the first Aboriginal business in Canada to be awarded a license (Waste Nuclear Substance License) from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission showing trust in Abraflex’ Safety mindedness.

/EIN News/ -- Paisley, Ontario, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A member of OCNI, Abraflex is the first Aboriginal business in Canada to be awarded a license (Waste Nuclear Substance License) from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission showing trust in Abraflex’ Safety mindedness. Its vision is to be a leading local Indigenous company supporting the nuclear industry from Bruce County. Abraflex is currently the exclusive supplier of the Mark III Plastic suit for Bruce Power and is also manufacturing specialized products including gaskets, material handling services, decontamination tenting services and packing and seals of all types. This local event will celebrate their accomplishments as well as contributions to the local benefits of the nuclear industry and job growth in Paisley and in Ontario.

From left to right: Robert De Bartolo (OPG), Larry Miller (MP for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound), Mike Ruysseveldt (Abraflex), Desiree Norwegian (Abraflex), Hon. Bill Walker (Minister of Government and Consumer Services, MPP for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound), John Bradley (Abraflex), Ron Oberth (OCNI), Darryl Spector (Promation), Steve Hammell (Mayor of Arran-Elderslie), Mike Rencheck (Bruce Power)









Quotes:

“It is a very exciting time at Abraflex as our manufacturing facility, in the great town of Paisley, is expanding. The spin-off of this growth means a more prosperous community with additional employment and increased investment in the Tri county area. Our Indigenous owned company with female executive leadership will support the Green Energy Nuclear Industry as stewards of environmental protection.”

-Desiree Norwegian, Owner, Abraflex

It’s exciting to be part of Abraflex’s expansion of its Paisley facility to perform other work such as decontamination, component remediation and hot tooling repairs under Promation Nuclear’s QA program. Abraflex and Promation Nuclear have added other strategic partnerships with organisations such as Plan Group, the latter established to provide innovative decontamination resin services to the Nuclear Industry. I’m optimistic about the future of Abraflex, the future of our clean energy nuclear industry and the future job opportunities that our sector can provide.”

-Mike Ruysseveldt, Director of Business Development, Promation Nuclear and member of the Abraflex Executive Team.

“I am very pleased today to join the leadership and employees of Abraflex in celebrating the company's recent expansion into a new facility in order to increase its capability to supply unique personal protective equipment to the Canadian nuclear industry while creating valuable and sustainable jobs in local and Indigenous communities in Bruce County.”

–Dr. Ron Oberth, President and CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries

“On behalf of OPG, I would like to congratulate Abraflex on your recent expansion, which will lead to further job growth in local and Indigenous communities throughout Bruce County. Abraflex is another great example of how local small businesses are supporting the Darlington Refurbishment project and helping to invigorate businesses across Ontario.”

–Robert De Bartolo, Vice President, Supply Chain, OPG

“Bruce Power is excited to see Abraflex expanding its services and its facility in Paisley. Abraflex is an incredible success story. It was one of the first nuclear supplier companies to locate in the region as part of the Economic Development and Innovation Initiative, revitalizing an unused building and creating jobs in the local community. We wish Abraflex much success with its current expansion.”

–Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power

“It was great to have the opportunity today to tour Abraflex, meet their employees and owners, and celebrate their decision to locate their new facility in Paisley. This decision means jobs for local residents for years to come. I welcome Abraflex to the area and wish them many years of continued success going forward.”

-Larry Miller, Member of Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound

“The addition of Abraflex to our community is a welcome addition of jobs and positive economic impact to our local area and we look forward to a long, prosperous relationship which will benefit our region, our nuclear industry and our province.”

–Bill Walker, Minister of Government and Consumer Services

“This is indeed great news for Abraflex, Paisley, and the surrounding area. The success of Abraflex and the positive impact it has had to the local economy cannot be understated. I know they will continue to grow and expand.

–Hon. Lisa Thompson, MPP Huron-Bruce & Minister of Education

“On behalf of Arran-Elderslie’s council we are ecstatic to hear the news of expansion at Abraflex. We will all benefit from the additional workforce that will help keep Paisley and surrounding area a great place to live, work, and play.”

-Steve Hammell, Mayor of Arran-Elderslie



Abraflex (2004) Ltd. is the exclusive supplier of the Mark III Plastic suit for Bruce Power and is also manufacturing specialized products including gaskets, material handling services and decontamination tenting services.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 14,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

Attachments

Ron Oberth Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries 9058390073 ron.oberth@ocni.ca

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.