Brazilian IT Outsourcing Market 2019-2024: Growth Opportunities in Vertical-specific Applications, Hybrid WAN Models, Agile Infrastructure Deployment, & Consultative IT Selling

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian IT Outsourcing Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian market for technology services has been readjusted to meet new demands since end-user companies require services that can provide high value add, can be quickly implemented, and are offered at more competitive prices. Companies across industry verticals have different technology maturity levels and look for service providers who have adequate knowledge about their business, are able to ensure business continuity, and can mainly assist them in their digital transformation journey.



This research service provides market sizing and forecasts for the IT outsourcing market in Brazil and analyses the drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. It also assesses the market share by segments and provides a competitive analysis of the market.

The IT outsourcing market is classified under 2 large service groups, segmented by service lines, described below:

Renewable Services: These are usually long-term contracts, ranging 3 to 5 years on average, focusing on management activities and infrastructure support.

These are usually long-term contracts, ranging 3 to 5 years on average, focusing on management activities and infrastructure support. Application Management: Includes management of application to guarantee availability, but excludes application customization services.

Includes management of application to guarantee availability, but excludes application customization services. Infrastructure Management: Management and monitoring of infrastructure environments. Included within this services modality are on-premises hosting, network management, and server management.

Management and monitoring of infrastructure environments. Included within this services modality are on-premises hosting, network management, and server management. Desktop Support: Support on end-user activities across devices, owned or not, such as desktops, notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and printers; also includes local applications support and installation.

Support on end-user activities across devices, owned or not, such as desktops, notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and printers; also includes local applications support and installation. Spot Services: These are characterized by short- and medium-term contracts, usually non-renewable, focusing on consulting activities, application development, and installation of specific hardware or software.

These are characterized by short- and medium-term contracts, usually non-renewable, focusing on consulting activities, application development, and installation of specific hardware or software. Consulting Services: IT consulting services, focusing on infrastructure and applications. The revenue generated by the implementation of the solutions designed during consulting is not considered in this service line.

IT consulting services, focusing on infrastructure and applications. The revenue generated by the implementation of the solutions designed during consulting is not considered in this service line. Application Development & Integration: Development of new applications or components to integrate applications; major activities are development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of applications.

Development of new applications or components to integrate applications; major activities are development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of applications. Deployment Services: Installation of hardware, software, and maintenance of products.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the total size of the IT outsourcing market in Brazil and how is it expected to grow from 2018 to 2024?

What are the main growth drivers for the IT outsourcing market in Brazil? Which restraints should providers overcome to gain market share?

What are the growth prospects in the main service lines?

Who are the main service providers in the IT outsourcing market in Brazil?

How are the market revenues segmented by services lines and industry verticals?

Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Definitions

Study Coverage

IT Outsourcing - Definition

Services Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Overview

Digital Transformation - Impact on IT Outsourcing

Navigating Digital Transformation - Top Drivers for IT Investment in Latin America

Navigating Digital Transformation - Top Challenges for IT Departments

Navigating Digital Transformation - Top Critical Investments for Digital Transformation

Navigating Digital Transformation - Plans for Investment Over the Next 2 Years

4. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Category

Revenue Forecast by Category

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Category

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Service Type

6. Market Share

Market Share - IT Outsourcing Market

Market Share - Application Management Market

Market Share - Infrastructure Management Market

Market Share - Desktop Services Market

Market Share - Consulting Services Market

Market Share - Application Development & Integration Services Market

Market Share - Deployment Services Market

Competitive Environment

7. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Service Provider Evolution

Competitive Landscape

IT Outsourcing - Solution Process

IT Outsourcing - Key Technology Trends

8. Vertical Analysis

Total IT Outsourcing Market - Percent Revenue by Verticals

Business Impact - Finance

Business Impact - Industrials

Business Impact - Services

Business Impact - Retail

Business Impact - Others

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vertical-specific Applications

Growth Opportunity 2 - Hybrid WAN Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Agile Infrastructure Deployment

Growth Opportunity 4 - Consultative IT Selling

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0ai5g





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computing Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.