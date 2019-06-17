Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announced that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 14, 2019, a total of 30,891,883 shares, representing 13.2% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders were asked to vote on a number of resolutions listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2019, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors.



Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John Jeffrey 1,926,444 97.7 45,900 2.3 Scott Newman 1,926,444 97.7 45,900 2.3 Ivan Bergerman 1,951,444 98.9 20,900 1.1 Calvin Payne 1,951,444 98.9 20,900 1.1 Chris Ryan 1,951,444 98.9 20,900 1.1 Simon Akit 1,951,444 98.9 20,900 1.1

Other Matters

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by a majority of shareholders including the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors and the amendment to the Company’s stock option plan.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

Investor & Media Contact:

Saturn Oil & Gas

John Jeffrey, MBA - CEO

Tel: (306) 955-9946

www.saturnoil.com





