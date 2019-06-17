Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (“Saturn” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) announced that at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 14, 2019, a total of 30,891,883 shares, representing 13.2% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders were asked to vote on a number of resolutions listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2019, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors.
Election of Directors
The six director nominees proposed by management were successfully elected for a term ending at the next annual general meeting. The voting results are set out below:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|John Jeffrey
|1,926,444
|97.7
|45,900
|2.3
|Scott Newman
|1,926,444
|97.7
|45,900
|2.3
|Ivan Bergerman
|1,951,444
|98.9
|20,900
|1.1
|Calvin Payne
|1,951,444
|98.9
|20,900
|1.1
|Chris Ryan
|1,951,444
|98.9
|20,900
|1.1
|Simon Akit
|1,951,444
|98.9
|20,900
|1.1
Other Matters
All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by a majority of shareholders including the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors and the amendment to the Company’s stock option plan.
About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.
Investor & Media Contact:
Saturn Oil & Gas
John Jeffrey, MBA - CEO
Tel: (306) 955-9946
www.saturnoil.com
