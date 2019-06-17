FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of S, EQBK, CLDR and PYX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



/EIN News/ -- If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Investors Affected: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sprint Corporation. The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/sprint-corporation-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Investors Affected: May 11, 2018 - April 22, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Equity Bancshares, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/equity-bancshares-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

Investors Affected: April 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Cloudera, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company’s Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/cloudera-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Investors Affected: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Pyxus International, Inc . The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/pyxus-international-inc-f-k-a-alliance-one-international-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.