Fentura Financial, Inc. Receives Top 200 Community Bank Recognition

FENTON, Mich., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc, parent company of The State Bank, Fenton, Michigan, announced that it has ranked in the American Banker Magazine’s “Top 200 Community Banks” list, as the 20th top performing community bank in the nation and the top performing community bank in Michigan. The rankings and performance data was released in the May 2019 publication of American Banker Magazine.



S&P Global Marketing Intelligence reviewed a total of 601 publicly traded banks with assets less than $2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018 for the ranking. Rankings were based on three-year average return on average stockholders’ equity (Source: Capital Performance Group).

The State Bank was rated as the top bank in Michigan of the 11 Michigan based banks included in this years list.

“It is an honor for our Bank to be recognized as one of the ABA’s top 200 community banks again this year. The strength of the organizations that make this ranking, are an indicator of the importance of community banking, to commerce across the nation. Our performance is attributable to the Bank’s hardworking team, whose efforts to build relationships and serve our communities, generate superior service and financial performance,” says Ron Justice, President & CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank.

About Fentura Financial Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM.

The State Bank, founded in 1898, is a full-service, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It has assets of approximately $900 million. It currently operates fifteen full-service branches located in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw and Shiawassee Counties and loan production offices in Genesee and Saginaw Counties. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and all types of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The mission of The State Bank is to become and remain “Your Financial Partner for Life.” More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com and www.fentura.com.



