ADVANTEGO (OTCQB: ADGO) RETAINS HOORAY AGENCY TO BRAND ADGO

DENVER, CO, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) today announced the retention of Hooray Agency, headquartered in Irvine, CA (formerly Hyperdisk Marketing) – an award-winning marketing partner for global luxury brands – to provide branding, marketing and creative content to Advantego for all of its ADGO products, services and customers.

“This is the culmination of many months of looking for the right fit that could deliver the ‘WOW’ factor from a marketing perspective,” said Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson, CEO of Advantego. “We are now hopeful of achieving the same types of results that the world saw in Hooray’s work this past week during the coverage of golf’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach,” he pointed out.

In recent years, the Hooray Agency has compiled an impressive string of high-profile wins, including: the global advertising assignment for SCP Hotels, Preferred Hotels & Resorts (a hospitality consortium spanning over 60 countries) and branding work for the Balboa Bay Resort, among others. As a result, the firm has been able to expand its already extensive suite of services, primarily by expanding its team – a diverse amalgam of seasoned and passionate art directors, writers, designers, tacticians, analysts, developers, photographers, directors and producers.

“Since our inception more than 25 years ago, we have shown a remarkable ability to adapt, to keep pace and to forge new paths in the ever-shifting landscape of marketing,” said Steven Seghers, President of Hooray.

Seghers continued: “Having won the contract from the USGA for this year four years ago, we made a significant investment in creative and strategic talent, which in turn allowed us to undertake branding initiatives on a scale we’d only dared to imagine in the past. Whether you’re talking about our capabilities in traditional advertising – print, TV, radio, outdoor, media planning – or in the digital realm, from website development, ecommerce and programming to social and emerging media; Hooray is an exuberant exclamation, punctuated by work that inspires optimism, piques curiosity and engages the hearts and minds of a given audience.”

“This new relationship with Advantego will be an intriguing assignment as it allows us to spread our wings even further into other product areas. We have been preparing for this unique opportunity to build a brand from the ground up,” Seghers concluded.

Ferguson summarized: “We are very comfortable with our own expertise and capabilities as it relates to the technical aspects of what we do and where we are headed. We feel this will become increasingly evident over the coming months as products come to market that should substantially increase our revenues. The best path forward to achieve the ultimate result we are looking for is to retain a firm that has demonstrated the experience, creativity and strategic mindset to achieve the level of success that we intend to reach. Our brand is an integral part of building this enterprise, and we believe this new relationship will get us to where we need to be.”

The relationship also provides for the cross marketing of each company’s products and services to the other’s customers utilizing all the existing relationships of the two companies.

Hooray is a privately-held firm focused upon the success of luxury-lifestyle brands across the globe. Serving clients in more than 60 countries. The 25-year-old company specializes in the development of highly effective marketing solutions fueled by compelling insights, incisive strategies and unexpected creative executions, straddling the space between traditional advertising and New Age approaches to digital, social and e-commerce platforms. Past and current accounts include: Sony, Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt, Irvine Company, PlumpJack Group, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pebble Beach Company, Salamander Hotels & Resorts and many other premier lifestyle and hospitality brands. Website: www.hooray.agency .

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation (OTCQB: ADGO) is a business solutions provider that develops stand-alone digital delivery systems, electronic and enterprise software products to capitalize on niche opportunities within a specific market. The Company leverages a proprietary Intelligent Solution Platform, combining leading third-party, cutting-edge technologies with existing data and systems to deliver a turnkey specialized Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) that is both scalable and cost-effective. The Company offers a variety of stand-alone products and services tailored specifically to targeted industries, combining these with multiple software applications for large enterprises, affiliate networks and franchise operators as comprehensive, managed bundled solutions. The Company's services also include product design, engineering and OEM manufacturing of hardware products. In addition, it licenses and distributes third-party proprietary software and hardware from a host of Strategic Partners. Website: www.advantego.com . Twitter: @Advantego.

