World Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Markets, 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023 with Profiles of 96 Solution Providers

This study investigates the market for tracking and security of intermodal shipping containers, trailers, swap bodies, rail freight wagons, air freight unit load devices, cargo boxes and pallets. The installed base of remote tracking systems for these cargo loading units is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27.3 percent from 6.1 million units at the end of 2018 to 20.4 million units by 2023. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking report analyses the latest developments on the trailer and cargo container tracking market worldwide.



This strategic research report provides unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the real-time cargo tracking value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Summary of major cargo tracking initiatives from the EU and the US.

Updated profiles of 96 container tracking solution providers.

Detailed forecasts by market vertical lasting until 2023.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of trailer and cargo container tracking solutions?

What offerings are available from device vendors and service providers?

What impact will international regulations and security initiatives have on the market?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of cargo tracking devices?

What are the recent merger and acquisition activities on this market?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the cargo telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 Global freight transportation overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Ports, terminals and trade lanes

1.2 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.1 Container fleet

1.2.2 Container manufacturers

1.2.3 Container ships

1.2.4 Container ownership structure

1.2.5 Container shipping companies

1.2.6 Container leasing companies

1.3 Trailers, semi-trailers, rail freight wagons and ULDs

1.3.1 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.3.2 Rail Freight Wagons

1.3.3 Air freight unit load devices

1.4 Other transport industry actors

1.4.1 Consigner/Consignee

1.4.2 Freight forwarders

1.4.3 Customs and regulatory authorities

1.4.4 Terminal operators and ground handlers

2 Trailer and cargo container tracking solutions

2.1 Trailer and cargo container tracking infrastructure

2.1.1 Trailer and cargo container segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1. Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Supply chain management

2.2.1 Cargo and inventory management

2.2.2 Insurance risk management

2.3 Security management

2.3.1 Theft, accident and damage security

2.3.2 Terrorism and illegal and dangerous goods security

2.4 Trailer and container management

2.4.1 Container and trailer fleet management

2.4.2 Container and trailer transport management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 Supply chain security and environmental programs

2.5.2 Tax collection

2.6 International container and cargo tracking technology initiatives

2.6.1 The Integrity project

2.6.2 The Smart-CM project

2.6.3 The Cassandra project

2.6.4 The CONTAIN project

2.6.5 The CORE project

2.6.6 The RTICM project

2.6.7 The SaMoLoSa project

2.6.8 The US Department of Homeland Security's Cargo Security Programs

2.6.9 The RECONS project

2.6.10 The Apex-Secure Transit Corridors Project

2.6.11 The NexTrust project

2.7 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Market value

3.1.3 Regional markets

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Cargo transport industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends

4 European solution providers

4.1 Agheera

4.2 Arviem

4.3 Bosch

4.4 CargoGuard

4.5 CLS Group (Novacom Services)

4.6 DHL

4.7 EPSa

4.8 Future Telematics

4.9 Globe Tracker

4.10 Hanhaa

4.11 Hirschmann Car Communication (TE Connectivity)

4.12 Idem Telematics

4.13 Identec Solutions

4.14 Intermodal Telematics

4.15 Kirsen Global Security

4.16 Kizy Tracking

4.17 KPN

4.18 Loksys Solutions

4.19 LOSTnFOUND (fleet.tech)

4.20 Macnil (Zucchetti Group)

4.21 Maersk Line

4.22 Masternaut

4.23 Mecomo

4.24 Nexiot

4.25 Ovinto

4.26 RM2

4.27 SAVVY Telematic Systems

4.28 Schmitz Cargobull

4.29 SecureSystem

4.30 Sycada

4.31 Transics (WABCO)

4.32 Traxens

4.33 Trusted

4.34 TSS

4.35 Ubidata

4.36 Yellowfish (Fleetmonitor)

4.37 Zenatek

5 North American solution providers

5.1 7PSolutions

5.2 Amsted Rail

5.3 AT&T

5.4 Ayantra

5.5 BlackBerry

5.6 BSM Technologies

5.7 CalAmp

5.8 Ctrack (Inseego)

5.9 DeltaTrak

5.10 Digi International

5.11 Digital Communications Technologies

5.12 e2e Logistics Consulting

5.13 Emerson

5.14 Fleet Complete

5.15 Fleetilla

5.16 Geoforce

5.17 Globalstar

5.18 Hi-G-Tek

5.19 Honeywell

5.20 I.D. Systems

5.21 Intelyt

5.22 Nortac Defence

5.23 Omnitracs

5.24 OnAsset Intelligence

5.25 ORBCOMM

5.26 PalleTech

5.27 Phillips Connect Technologies

5.28 Purfresh

5.29 Quake Global

5.30 Roambee

5.31 RSAE Labs

5.32 Samsara

5.33 Savi Technology

5.34 Sendum Wireless

5.35 Sensitech

5.36 Sierra Wireless

5.37 SkyBitz (Ametek)

5.38 Spireon

5.39 SpotSee

5.40 Teletrac Navman

5.41 TGI

5.42 Thermo King (Ingersoll Rand)

5.43 Trimble

5.44 Wireless Links

5.45 Zest Labs (Ecoark)

6. Rest of World solution providers

6.1 Arknav

6.2 CartaSense

6.3 Contguard

6.4 Eliron

6.5 Envotech

6.6 Globaltrack

6.7 Loginno Logistic Innovation

6.8 Pointer Telocation (I.D. Systems)

6.9 Queclink Wireless Solutions

6.10 Satlock

6.11 Sony

6.12 Starcom Systems

6.13 Swinnus

6.14 Tracertrak (Pivotel)

6.15 ZIM



