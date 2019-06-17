Nokia selected by Cleco to modernize its microwave communications network, supporting retail and utility customers in Louisiana and Mississippi

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

New network to serve immediate and future communication needs of approximately 290,000 customers Cleco serves through its retail business and those it supplies wholesale power to in Louisiana and Mississippi

Nokia to provide its industry-leading Wavence(TM) microwave packet radio portfolio to support high-bandwidth for SCADA, LMR, AMI as well as legacy data traffic on a single converged network

Dallas, TX and Pineville, LA - Nokia has been selected by Cleco to modernize its microwave communications network to support approximately 290,000 customers Cleco serves through its retail business and those it supplies wholesale power to in Louisiana and Mississippi. The new network is based on Nokia's microwave packet radio technology and its new Microwave Packet Transceiver Plus (MPT-HLC Plus), designed to deliver the reliability and performance needed to support Cleco's expanding capacity needs, while providing the scalability and flexibility to enable it to introduce new services in the future.

Nokia was selected to provide the backhaul of Cleco's digital mobile radio system that is critical to the safety of its customers and more than 1,300 employees. By moving to an all packet-based architecture, Cleco is also able to increase its operational efficiency.

For the project, Nokia is replacing Cleco's legacy hybrid radio equipment with its Wavence(TM) microwave packet radio portfolio, the latest in microwave packet radio technology and the leading 'pure packet' product portfolio on the market. Nokia Wavence was developed with mission-critical stringent requirements for security, reliability, latency and resiliency in mind. The portfolio incorporates features specifically designed to address the unique needs of Cleco, smoothing its transition from older time division multiplexing (TDM) technology to more advanced Internet Protocol (IP)-based networks.

The high system gain provided by Nokia Wavence will enable Cleco to expand its capacity in support of new IP-based applications without requiring a new antenna infrastructure and without forcing a disruption of existing communications, thus reducing costs and facilitating a seamless, incremental migration from TDM to IP.

Nokia's Microwave Packet Transceiver Plus (MPT-HLC Plus) provides increased capacity utilizing industry leading 4096 QAM and up to 7.5 dB more in system gain. Higher system gain can reduce the size of antennas required, lessen tower loading and extend the path distance, eliminating expensive repeater sites or just improving the availability of existing paths.

Robert Mathews, Manager of Telecommunication Services, Cleco, said: "Cleco's selection of Nokia was based on Nokia's commitment to the microwave business, the advanced packet capabilities over legacy hybrid radio architectures and a single network mangement system for the microwave, router and optical transport products. Nokia's Network Services Platform brings network management under one umbrella, simplifying Cleco's provisioning and troubleshooting processes across our IP/MPLS and microwave networks, as well as helping us ensure reliable communications to support our customers and employees."

Chris Kent, Area Vice President, U.S. Energy & Transportation, Nokia, said: "Nokia understands the needs of mission-critical communication businesses like Cleco, and has dedicated a great deal of effort to ensuring that our packet microwave technology can meet the requirements today, while preparing networks for the introduction of even more advanced technologies in the future."

About Cleco

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.

About Nokia for Industries

Nokia has deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging our decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com .

