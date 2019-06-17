Airport Baggage Handling System Market Expected to Reach $14.51 Bn by 2025

Upsurge in air travel, technological advancements in baggage handling systems, and modernization of existing airports would drive the growth of the global airport baggage handling system market. The Class A airports segment is likely to lead in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025. Assisted service segment to dominate during the forecast period. North America to maintain its revenue lead by 2025.

Portland, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the airport baggage handling system market garnered $8.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including the top winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive landscape.

Increased traveling among baby boomers and modernization of existing airports drive the growth of the market. Nonetheless, high initial and maintenance cost of baggage handling system (BHS) and unfavorable consequences of system failure are responsible for impeding the market growth. On the other hand, the implementation of robotics at airports would create new opportunities in the market.

The Class A airports segment generated around half of the market share in 2017 and is likely to maintain its revenue lead during the forecast period. This is due to the high preference for this class among consumers. However, the Class B airports segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025, because of the surge in the number of domestic airports.

The assisted service segment generated the highest share of around 90% in 2017 and would dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, as it is a globally adopted method of assist passengers, especially non-frequent flyers. However, the self-service segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% through 2025 due to high efficiency, less waiting time, and a large number of self-service counters.

The North American market contributed over one-third share of the total revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. This is due to the large number of airports in the region and modernization of existing airports. However, the market in LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% through 2025, owing to an increase in developments and modernization of airports.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the airport baggage handling system report include Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

