Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Low-Income Solar Partnership

FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that it has renewed its low-income solar partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making renewable energy technology and job training accessible to underserved communities.



/EIN News/ -- Through the donation of microinverters, Enphase will help GRID Alternatives meet its goal of installing more than 10 megawatts of solar power in 2019, helping families and affordable housing providers save millions of dollars in energy costs and providing hands-on solar installation training to over 4,000 individuals.

“Partnerships like this help make the environmental and economic benefits of the clean energy economy accessible to families and workers across the country,” said Tim Sears, GRID Alternatives COO & co-founder.

To commemorate the renewed collaboration, eight Enphase employees joined GRID Alternatives on Friday, May 31, volunteering their time to install solar for an income-qualified California family. Enphase microinverter technology was used to provide the household with 5.3 kilowatts of no-cost solar energy, potentially saving the family more than $44,896 over the lifetime of their solar system.

“The work with GRID Alternatives has always been an important opportunity for Enphase to bring solar to underserved communities, and these corporate workdays allow all Enphase employees an opportunity to get hands-on experience with our products,” said JD Dillon, vice president of marketing at Enphase Energy. “GRID Alternatives also delivers solar job training as part of their mission. Small and mid-sized installation companies install much of the solar energy deployed in the US, and having a workforce of well-trained installation technicians is a key part of the solar value chain.”

Nationally, GRID Alternatives has installed over 24 megawatts of solar power for low-income communities using Enphase microinverters, benefiting nearly 7,000 families, and has provided job trainees and volunteers with 494,000 hours of solar education and training.

For more information about the impact Enphase has had in collaboration with GRID Alternatives, please visit the GRID Alternatives website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 20 million microinverters, and over 895,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 125 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 11,800 families to-date, with a combined installed capacity of more than 50MW, and helped households and housing providers save $352 million in lifetime electricity costs, engaging more than 40,000 people in solar education and training. GRID Alternatives has nine regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, Tribal communities nationwide, and powering off-grid communities in Nicaragua, Nepal, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to potential savings in energy costs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

