Rockridge Shares Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the United States OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.



Rockridge’s common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol RRRLF, effective at the market open on June 13, 2019. The Company’s common shares are also quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Markets, and the Pink® Open Market for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities. North American and international investors can now trade and find news, current financial disclosure, and real-time level 2 quotes for Rockridge Resources at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RRRLF/quote.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a new publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and base metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Recent drill results reported by Rockridge include drill hole KF19003 which intersected 37.6m of 2.03% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 9.88 g/t Ag, 0.36% Zn, and 0.01% Co for an estimated 2.42% CuEq from 11.2m to 48.8m downhole. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

“Jordan Trimble”



Jordan Trimble

President and Director

For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Corporate Development and Communications

Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: nfindler@rockridgeresourcesltd.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

