Fernhill Corporation Bets on Lucrative Sports Entertainment Industry with Development of Dynamic Sports Betting App for the Masses

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Fernhill Corporation (OTC: FERN) is pleased to announce that newly appointed CEO Marc Lasky has launched development on a robust user-friendly Sports Betting app with a multitude of ‘sticky’ functions that keep users engaged and connected like never before.



/EIN News/ -- The Statement of Work for Fernhill’s Sports Betting App has been finalized and the Rapid Get to Market Development is set to begin.

Lasky states: “We are very excited to be announcing our work on this app as the first in a series of apps currently in development, across a number of industries. We intend to bring near term value to shareholders in combination with getting current with OTC Markets and Nevada SOS while updating website and social media feed; all toward the highest degree of shareholder accessibility and cumulative growth this company has ever seen.”

In 2009, the sports betting market was valued at $20 billion. By 2016, it was valued at $40 billion. With a present (2019) market capitalization of (conservatively) between $60-73 billion, the market has conservatively grown at a rate of $10 billion per year. If this pace continues, American sports betting will occupy an increasingly significant share of the world market.

Lasky continues: “Where most companies with gaming apps of this type focus on margins, including fantasy sports apps like ‘Draft’ which was recently acquired for $48,000,000, we are focused on building audience/fan engagement to monetize our audience toward multiple streams of revenues while rewarding active users throughout.”

“With last year’s Supreme Court Decision that struck down the Federal ban on state authorization of sports betting, we want to position ourselves among the leaders in the lucrative industry. Our app will be fun to use and complete with leaderboards, fan debate and connection forums. We intend to make a notable dent in this growing multi-billion dollar space and I’ve got 25 years of sports handicapping experience behind me positioning us with winning experience with our target demographic,” concludes Lasky.

Fernhill will be looking for Beta testers for its Sports Betting app and others, soon to be announced. People can request an invitation at info@Fernhillcorp.com .

