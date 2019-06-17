Edo Japan’s Eastern Expansion Continues With New Location in Canada’s Capital

Edo Japan celebrates the opening of its first Ottawa restaurant in Barrhaven

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the growth of more than 136 locations across Canada, Edo Japan, one of Canada’s leading quick-service restaurants, will open its first Ottawa restaurant on June 24. Continuing the brand’s eastern expansion, most recently with the launch of Ontario’s first street front location in Mississauga, Edo Japan is excited to invite Ottawa residents to enjoy flavourful Japanese-inspired meals and experience its Fresh Take restaurant concept.



Founded in Calgary, Alberta more than four decades ago, the Canadian-made franchise is known for its quick, healthy and delicious meal options inspired by the tastes, sights and sounds of Japan. With a fresh take on fast and wholesome offerings for time-crunched families, working professionals and millennials alike, Edo Japan continues to see increased popularity amongst diverse demographics.

Ottawa residents will have the opportunity to enjoy Edo Japan’s healthy meal options, made with fresh quality ingredients. Signature dishes, such as Teriyaki Chicken and Sukiyaki Beef, ready-made hand-rolled sushi and trendy bowl options such as the Noodlefull and Chop Chop bowls will all be available at the new location. For added convenience, customers can download the My Edo App to order ahead, whether dining in or picking up.

Edo Japan is equipped with an undoubtedly successful business model across the country and a robust expansion plan, most recently focusing on expansion within the eastern markets. The franchise model has been a pillar of success offering extensive training and coaching, a system-wide marketing program, regional operations support and more. With its continued plans for growth, Edo Japan welcomes franchisees and business partners for the Ontario market.

“The opening of our inaugural Ottawa location is a significant achievement for our eastern expansion,” said David Minnett, President and CEO, Edo Japan. “With such a strong footprint in Western Canada, we are humbled by the warm welcome Edo Japan has already received in the Ontario market and look forward to continuing this momentum as we invite Ottawa residents to enjoy our signature offerings.”

Situated in Barrhaven, Edo Japan’s first Ottawa location will be operated by franchise veterans Cong Le, Don Pham, Huyen Le and Alan Huynh. Originally from Edo Japan’s birthplace in Alberta, they bring diverse experience with them having worked with Edo Japan in multiple capacities. Specifically, Cong started with Edo Japan in 2005 and has since gone on to work for three different locations across Alberta, as well as the company’s head office, before investing in his own restaurant with the brand.

“Having been a part of the Edo Japan team for more than 10 years, this is a natural next step for me to introduce this restaurant to the Ottawa market and help build an enduring brand Canada-wide,” says Cong Le, Franchisee, Edo Japan. “Edo Japan offers so much to the community and I, along with my dedicated business partners, look forward to this exciting new venture.”

Since Edo Japan’s inception in 1979, the quick-service restaurant has seen significant growth throughout Western Canada. From diverse menu offerings and on-trend menu evolution, Edo Japan has become a staple in Canadian food service. Edo Japan’s Ottawa restaurant is situated in Barrhaven at Greenbank and Stranherd (3181 Greenbank Road). For more information please visit www.edojapan.com

About Edo Japan

Established in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta, Edo Japan was designed to bring the freshness of hot Japanese Teppan-style cooking to suburban shopping centres and food courts across Canada. Offering the highest quality, freshly prepared food in the quick service restaurant industry, Edo Japan has quickly become a popular alternative with 136 locations across Canada, serving more than ten million meals annually. For more information please visit www.edojapan.com .

