India GPON Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 39.4%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India GPON Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Structure, by Applications, by Technology, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India GPON market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 39.4% during 2019-2025.



Increasing demand for high bandwidth coupled with the rising number of internet users is driving the growth of Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) market in India. Additionally, the need for telecommunication to deliver triple play video, voice, and data has ignited the growth of the passive optical network market. Additionally, various government initiatives such as BharatNet programme, Smart city project, digitalization of the economy, etc., across the country would further propel the GPON market in India.



The commercial vertical is expected to exhibit the highest growth on account of rising demand for high-speed connectivity in office premises and commercial buildings, surging need for a robust and secure network in the banking sector, increasing digital education, and others. In addition, increasing deployment and integration of passive optical network in the commercial vertical is exhibiting the overall improvement of operations and reducing cost thereby resulting in the growth of the GPON market in India.



Further, with the rapid development of 5G service in the country, the demand for efficient backhaul technology in the telecom sector is projected to rise sharply which would further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The report thoroughly covers the market by structure, applications, technology, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical and Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018.

India GPON Market Size & India GPON Market Forecast, until 2025.

Historical data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Structure for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Structure until 2025.

Historical data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Applications for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Applications until 2025.

Historical data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Technology for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Technology until 2025.

Historical data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Verticals until 2025.

Historical and Forecast data of India GPON Market Revenues, By Regions for the Period 2014-2024.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

India GPON Market Trends and Opportunities.

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain Analysis.

Strategic Recommendations.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

India GPON Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

India GPON Market Share, By Players.

Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Structure

OLT (Optical Line Terminal)

ONT (Optical Network Terminal)

By Applications

FTTH

Other FTTx

Mobile Backhaul

By Technology

2.5G PON

XG PON

XGS PON

NG PON2

By Verticals

Residential

Commercial:

BFSI

Healthcare & Hospitals

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Others

By Regions

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Adtran Networks India Private Limited

Alphion India Private Limited

Broadcom Ltd

Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Genexis India Pvt. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies India Private Limited

Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited

Nokia India Private Limited

Tejas Networks Limited

ZTE Telecom India Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/144pqj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.