Groundbreaking Research Proves Efficacy of PlusCBD™ Oil in Sleep, Wellness and Weight-Loss Applications

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp CBD products through its industry-dominating brand, PlusCBD™ Oil , today announced that a controlled clinical study has demonstrated its product can improve sleep, help reduce appetite, and enhance quality of life in humans. The groundbreaking study is the first-ever of its type, proving that high-quality, hemp CBD oil benefits human lives.

Using a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind design, 65 overweight but otherwise healthy men and women ingested either one PlusCBD™ Oil Gold Formula softgel or a placebo containing olive oil every day for six weeks. Subjects followed their normal diet and a routine of low intensity physical activity. After six weeks of supplementation, the study found PlusCBD™ Oil supplementation can improve self-reported measures of sleep, quality of life and reduce appetite, while demonstrating no adverse effects on standard biomarkers of safety.

The study was conducted by The Center for Applied Health Sciences (CAHS) . CAHS is an industry-leading multidisciplinary Contract Research Organization capable of designing and executing phase I-IV clinical trials within the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, functional food and medical food industries.

“Collectively, these seminal findings in healthy subjects demonstrate that PlusCBD™ Oil supplementation can improve measures of sleep, reduce appetite, and enhance quality of life,” said Hector Lopez, MD, CMO, and co-founder of CAHS. “This study is an important contribution for all stakeholders, as it represents the first randomized clinical trial that we are aware of regarding the safety and efficacy of multi-constituent hemp CBD extract in healthy human subjects, and we hope it will serve as a template for further research into the many potential benefits of this fascinating compound.”

The groundbreaking research was presented for the first time on June 15th at the International Society of Sports Nutrition’s 16th Annual Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

/EIN News/ -- “According to the National Institutes of Health, more than one-third of adults report daytime sleepiness so severe that it interferes with work, driving, and social functioning at least a few days each month,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “As the industry leader, we are committed to advancing research and education to help more and more consumers realize the many benefits of hemp CBD supplementation.”

“The Center for Applied Health Sciences collected additional data during the clinical trial, and we are looking forward to future analyses that explores how hemp CBD can create positive changes in human stress resilience, nervous system function, body composition, inflammation, as well as targeted gene expression,” said Douglas MacKay, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs for CV Sciences.

A copy of the abstract, titled “Effects of a CBD-containing Supercritical Fluid Extract of Hemp on Markers of Optimal Wellness, Stress Resilience, and Recovery in Healthy Subjects,” is available here.

