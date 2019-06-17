Hollister Teams Up with Activision to Bring Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to Fashion-Forward Gamers

Select Hollister stores will host game experiences and in-store competitions to create interactive in-store experiences

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and the global retail brand celebrating the spirit of an endless summer, has teamed up with Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), to bring the latest installment in the Crash Bandicoot™ franchise, Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, to its shoppers on the game's launch day, June 21, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- To celebrate the launch, three Hollister stores in Los Angeles (Los Cerritos Center), Chicago (Woodfield Mall) and New York (Roosevelt Field) will host hands-on gaming experiences. Gaming lounges will be placed throughout each of the stores, and PS4 systems will be hooked up to the stores’ front video screens, creating immersive experiences for customers to try the new game. These locations will be giving away exclusive, limited-edition Crash™ Team Racing t-shirts, PS4 game downloads with a $100 purchase* and other giveaways including Pop! Funko characters.

In addition, the Los Cerritos store will host a Twitch livestream beginning at 5 p.m. PT with streamer Fuslie and actor/comedian/gamer J.D. Witherspoon (also known as runJDrun). Social media influencers from the Hollister Swim Collective, including Adelaine Morin, Haley Pham and Eris the Planet, will also be on site for a friendly game competition and meet and greet with customers. For Hollister customers outside the Los Angeles, Chicago and New York markets, a PS4 download of the game will be available in 100 of Hollister’s stores, or online, with a purchase of $100 or more while supplies last.

“We’re constantly seeking opportunities to provide authentic engagement with our customers that align with their interests. We’re looking forward to bringing this unique experience to our customers,” said Michael Scheiner, SVP of Marketing at Hollister. “These events will create a collaborative, inclusive group activity for all customers to connect with our brand, and each other.”

"We're looking forward to teaming up with Hollister and celebrating the launch of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. We think the sense of fun and friendly competition that CTR is all about will truly resonate with Hollister's audience, and we're excited to help bring it to life in their stores," said Michelle Fonseca, Vice President of Product Marketing at Activision.

*In select stores & online. While supplies last. Limit one (1) per customer. Restrictions apply. See http://bit.ly/2USDoCc for details.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. celebrates the liberating spirit of the endless summer inside everyone. Inspired by California's laidback attitude, Hollister's clothes are designed to be lived in and made your own, for wherever life takes you. A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Hollister provides an engaging, welcoming, and unique shopping experience through its global e-commerce websites and its approximately 540 retail locations.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision .

Media Contact:

Ian Bailey

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

614-283-6192

Public_relations@anfcorp.com

©2019 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT and CRASH TEAM RACING are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.



