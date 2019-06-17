Fluidigm Scales Highly Multiplexed Cell Analysis with Introduction of Seven New Metal Markers

Powering industry-leading CyTOF technology to deliver new insights in translational and clinical research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it will introduce seven new cadmium metal labeling kits for mass cytometry in Q3. Representing the first of a series of new metal isotopes in development, these new isotopes will empower researchers to easily design and customize larger panels to advance biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.



/EIN News/ -- Mass cytometry is an industry-leading tool for deep interrogation of cellular phenotypes and function in health and disease. Powered by proven Fluidigm® CyTOF® technology, the number of research publications using mass cytometry continues to grow at an accelerated pace, offering new insights in cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease, immunotherapy research and more.

Setting an industry first for highly multiplexed cytometry, researchers have used mass cytometry to simultaneously interrogate more than 50 cell surface and intracellular parameters at a time, all from a single sample tube. By providing 135 unique channels to detect different cellular parameters, Fluidigm mass cytometry systems can meet the needs of researchers today and well into the future.

“We are using highly multiplexed mass cytometry to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic approaches for acute leukemia,” said Greg Behbehani, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Ohio State University. “Utilizing the new metal tags from Fluidigm, we are developing a 49-marker leukemia panel to identify meaningful cellular biomarkers that correlate with therapeutic resistance and response. Our experience has shown that mass cytometry simplifies the development and implementation of large panel designs for clinical research applications while demonstrating highly comparable results with clinical flow cytometry, offering great promise to improve future health care decisions.”

“The contributions mass cytometry has been making around the world are truly impressive. In addition to powering hundreds of important peer reviewed publications, mass cytometry has been adopted by multiple consortia and more than 40 clinical trials,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “With the introduction of these new metal isotopes, we are increasing the scalability and flexibility of mass cytometry to deliver powerful new health insights.”

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

