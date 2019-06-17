SourcingLink.net Announces Corporate Name Change to Oncology Pharma, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- New Name Reflects the Company's Core Business of Oncology Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SourcingLink.net, Inc. has announced that it has changed its name to ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the “Company”). In addition to the new corporate name, the Company has also changed it ticker symbol on the OTC Markets to “ONPH”. Both changes were effective as of June 13, 2019.

The new name was chosen to better reflect the Company’s strategic focus on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of oncology treatments and therapeutics. Through its research and development efforts and licensing agreements, and led by a world-class Advisory Board, the Company seeks to be a leader in developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare. The name change marks a new chapter of the Company’s growth, and completes the process of corporate transition that began when the Company initially decided to move away from its former business. The Company’s mission continues to be the development of oncology treatments for improving both the quantity and quality of life of cancer patients.

While there are advances every year in the field of cancer research, there remains a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of cancer. The National Cancer Institute reports that approximately 38.4% of men and women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. Further, while the American Cancer Society reports that the cancer death rate in the U.S. for men and women combined has fallen 27% from its peak in 1991, it still estimates that approximately one in four deaths in the United States is due to cancer.

To build upon the foundation established by the Company’s licensing arrangement for Tulynode’s patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy, the Company intends to drive growth by adding additional strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The Company’s new strategy also envisions providing strategic services to pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and academic organizations as they seek to bring new drugs, treatments, and targeted therapies to market. The Company’s new name is intended to highlight the new strategy by providing a corporate identity that accurately represents the Company’s focus. Along with the name change and change in trading symbol, the Company will soon unveil a new website.

About Oncology Pharma, Inc.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the “Company”) is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology, and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

Contacts: For additional Information, please contact at: One Sansome Street, Suite 3500 San Francisco, CA 94104 Phone: 415-869-1038 Fax: 415-946-8801 email: info@oncology-pharma.com website: www.sourcinglink.net



