Clarus’ Black Diamond Equipment Introduces Performance Footwear as the Cornerstone of its Spring 2020 Collection

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond®, a global innovative brand in climbing, skiing and mountain sports equipment, and a brand of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), announced its new performance footwear collection, debuting at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, June 18-20, 2019, in Denver, Colorado.



“Black Diamond’s spring 2020 performance footwear collection is an obvious extension of our climbing shoe line,” states Derek Gustafson, Black Diamond Equipment’s footwear category director. “With every new product that we bring to the market, our intention is to make it faster, lighter or stronger. For performance footwear, specifically technical and lifestyle categories, we feel there is a gap in the market and an opportunity for new technology.”

Black Diamond Equipment’s new footwear lineup consists of technical performance and performance lifestyle models that offer precision edging, a compression fit, as well as unparalleled comfort and innovative style. Three purpose-built lasts are incorporated across the collection with feature sets engineered for speed approaches, climbing and gym sessions.

Black Diamond Equipment will complement its performance footwear launch with a balance of climbing and mountain equipment, including new CAMALOT® brand belay breaks, an ultra-light harness, redesigned carabiner/quickdraw line, trail packs, trekking poles, rechargeable lights and climbing helmets. In its apparel category, Black Diamond Equipment will add a second denim collection and a three-season alpine stretch shell that outperforms the competition in terms of waterproofing and breathability performance at half the price.

Clarus President John Walbrecht commented: “Black Diamond Equipment’s spring 2020 collection includes more than 130 new products across our climb, mountain, footwear and apparel product categories. This supports our product innovation strategy to bring to market the most unique products to the outdoor industry, connecting our consumers to their best days on the mountain.”

Additional product highlights from Black Diamond Equipment’s spring 2020 collection include:

Crag™ Denim – Represents an expansion of Black Diamond Equipment’s denim program and is currently its quickest growing apparel category. Building on the success of its spring 2019 Forged™ Denim program, Crag™ Denim is a new style incorporating functional stretch cotton at a price point that is competitive in the active outdoor marketplace.

Rechargeable Lights – Four new rechargeable headlamps will highlight the season including: Sprint225™ (lumens), Sprinter275™, ReVolt350™ and Icon700™. Additionally, Black Diamond Equipment will offer the BD™ 1800 rechargeable battery pack for its hybrid lighting options and a rechargeable lantern.

Vision™ Helmet – Black Diamond Equipment’s most durable foam helmet to date along with a MIPS® Brain Protection System, offering multidirectional impact protection.

Camalot® Z4s – New CAMALOT® brand belay breaks (both regular and offset versions) featuring patent-pending technology where cams are rigid to place then flexible to reduce walking. Larger models feature dual twisted cable construction for uniform flex. Other highlights include a narrow 4-lobed head and sandblasted lobes for better bite.

Distance™ Carbon – An incredibly lightweight mountain running pole at 95-grams per single pole.

Trail Packs – Three new series of trail packs including 14, 16, 18L volumes plus a 4L hydration vest with an innovative on-the-run Z-Pole™ storage solution.

Highline™ Stretch Shell – Black Diamond Equipment’s premium, three-season alpine shell featuring a 3L BD.Dry™ laminate with 2-way stretch and PFC-Free DWR for superior performance by Green Theme Technology.

Carabiners & Quickdraws – A complete redesign of Black Diamond Equipment’s entire carabiner and quickdraw collection updating colors, shapes, lighter weights, optimized noses and deeper baskets for easier clipping.

airNET™ Harness – Built for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and designed in collaboration with Black Diamond Equipment athlete Adam Ondra.

Black Diamond Equipment’s spring 2020 collection, along with the launch of its new performance footwear line, will be on display at booth #37055-UL at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, June 18-20, 2019, in Denver, Colorado, and at booth #A6-430 in Munich, Germany, at OutDoor by ISPO, June 30-July 3, 2019.

About Black Diamond Equipment

Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of equipment and apparel for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. By consistently building innovative, standard-setting products and actively preserving the mountain/canyon environment, Black Diamond Equipment has assumed a leadership role in the international outdoor community. For more information on Black Diamond Equipment, visit www.blackdiamondequipment.com .

About Clarus Corporation

Clarus Corporation is focused on the outdoor and consumer industries, seeking opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate attractive shareholder returns. The Company has substantial net operating tax loss carryforwards which it is seeking to redeploy to maximize shareholder value. Clarus’ primary business is as a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. The Company’s products are principally sold under the Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® brand names through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.sierrabullets.com or www.pieps.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on our products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to the manufacture and sale of bullets and ammunition by our Sierra segment, and the possession and use of firearms and ammunition by our customers; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; stability of the Company's manufacturing facilities and suppliers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, our information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Warren B. Kanders

Executive Chairman

Tel 1-203-552-9600

warren.kanders@claruscorp.com

or

John C. Walbrecht

President

Tel 1-801-993-1344

john.walbrecht@claruscorp.com

or

Aaron J. Kuehne

Chief Administrative Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 1-801-993-1364

aaron.kuehne@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

CLAR@gatewayir.com

