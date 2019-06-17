StriveTogether Impacts Lives of 13.7 Million Children and Counting

National Cradle-to-Career Movement Details Impact in its first Annual Report

Cincinnati, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

StriveTogether is leading a national movement to help every child succeed in school and in life from cradle to career, regardless of race, zip code or circumstance. Nearly 70 communities across 29 states and Washington, D.C., make up the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network. Their impact is highlighted in StriveTogether’s first annual report released today.



“We refuse to settle for a world where a child’s potential is dictated by the conditions into which he or she is born,” said StriveTogether CEO and President Jennifer Blatz. “We believe change is possible. We witness change when communities collaborate around a shared vision and put children and families at the center. We see outcomes improving for youth across our Network.”



The StriveTogether annual report details how the Cradle to Career Network uses data to illuminate the nation’s most pressing challenges, laying the foundation for tough conversations and evidence-based actions. It also highlights how communities are changing the systems that serve youth and families and delivering better outcomes.



The StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network seeks to transform systems like education, health, housing and more to better serve every child. Blatz explained, “Today’s systems perpetuate inequities in the lives of black and brown youth and families living in poverty. Equity is at the heart of our work and equitable systems serve every child better.”



About StriveTogether

StriveTogether partners with nearly 70 communities across the country, providing coaching, resources and rigorous approaches to create opportunities and close gaps in education, housing and so much more. Together, the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network impacts the lives of 13.7 million youth —including 8.6 million children of color — across 29 states and Washington, D.C.

