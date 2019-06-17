VStock Transfer joins OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWIre – VStock Transfer is pleased to announce that it has been added by OTC Markets Group as the first stock transfer agent in the transfer agent category of OTC Markets’ Premium Provider Directory.



OTC Markets Group recently launched a Premium Provider Directory to highlight service solutions to the thousands of U.S. and international companies that trade on the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® markets. The OTCMarkets.com website receives over 5 million views each month from a vast array of issuers, executives, investment bankers and shareholders.

Yoel Goldfeder, CEO of VStock Transfer, commented, “VStock Transfer has a dual focus – to be of service to issuers and to be of service to the investment community. We believe that both categories benefit when they have easier access to selected providers that have a proven track record of customer service, industry knowledge and cost-effective pricing. Being the first stock transfer agent to join OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory helps us to be more accessible and transparent to the audiences that can benefit from our services.”

The Premium Provider Directory can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/premium-provider-directory

To receive a quote or for more information about the scope of VStock’s services, visit www.VStockTransfer.com , call (212) 828-8436 or email info@VStockTransfer.com .

About VStock Transfer:

VStock Transfer is a stock transfer agent providing best-in-class service combined with a cost savings structure. We offer a unique combination of technology and proactive, energetic, personalized and experienced customer service. VStock provides online access to shareholder data and reports and can assist in online proxy services, voting and tabulation. VStock Transfer works with private companies, IPOs (OTCBB and NASDAQ) and public companies of all sizes. We are also able to assist companies with DTC eligibility ( www.dtceligibility.com ).

