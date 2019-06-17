Better Choice Company Broadens Retail Expansion by Placing Kiosks in Highly Trafficked Mall and Shopping Centers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness CBD company, today announced that it has signed a management service agreement with JBC & Associates, LLC (“JBC”), a retail marketing company specializing in providing quick go-to-market blueprints that launch year-round or seasonal direct to consumer retail programs, to place Better Choice kiosks in select mall and shopping centers across the United States by early August 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “Operating in malls and shopping centers is a distribution strategy that offers Better Choice the opportunity to build our brand and engage directly with the consumer,” said Lori Taylor, Co-CEO of Better Choice. “We have strategically picked approximately 20 locations across the U.S. initially, with high foot traffic that will allow us to evaluate further investment in these locations. Kiosks will provide a broad range of our CBD and non-CBD products.”

Better Choice will oversee retail operation items and provide content such as training material, marketing and sales material, Company policies, and other information to allow JBC to present Better Choice’s products and marketing plans to developers. Additionally, JBC will act as the project manager for the fixture procurement, merchandising, sign kit development and roll out and daily management of Better Choice product kiosks.

James V. O’Neill, Jr, CEO of JBC, commented, “Better Choice is an emerging company and emerging as a leader in a niche industry. We are excited to assist Better Choice with widening its already developed consumer base. JBC & Associates is designed to help top-tier companies, just like Better Choice, expand their retail distribution and we are delighted to be a part of the Company’s expansion into malls and shopping centers, something we see as a critical step forward in a long line of success.”

About JBC & Associates

JBC & Associates is a Retail Marketing Company specializing in direct to consumer mall Kiosk/RMU/Pop-Up store services. JBC’s mission is to enable our partners to efficiently grow their sales, profits and brand recognition in the direct to consumer mall Kiosk/Cart/Pop-Up store environment. JBC & Associates is the only company in the U.S. that can take an entrepreneur from the idea stage, to the legal and financing stage, and then to the business operations stage in North America’s premier malls and shopping centers. For more information, please visit https://jbcassociates.net/ .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Better Choice Company, Inc. is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. Better Choice, an animal health and wellness CBD company, has acquired TruPet LLC, an online seller of ultra-premium all natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products and Bona Vida, Inc., an innovative emerging CBD platform, focused on developing a portfolio of brand and product verticals within the animal and human health and wellness space. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Damian Dalla-Longa, Co-CEO

646-859-4879

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Lori R. Taylor, Co-CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

BTTR@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, Senior Vice President

212-896-1241

BTTR@KCSA.com







