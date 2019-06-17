Global Drug of Abuse (DoA) Testing Market Set to Reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% during the Forecast Period: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography Instruments, Breath Analyzers, Rapid Test Kits, Assay Kits & Reagents), by Sample Type (Urine, Saliva, Hair, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, On-the-spot Testing, Forensic Laboratories, Others)



NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug of abuse (DoA) testing market was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2024. The key factors driving the growth of the market includes the advancement in technology for the development and production of DOA products with high specificity and sensitivity against complex new designer drugs.

The reduction in testing time with newly developed products also drives the growth of the market. Additionally, government initiatives to increase awareness towards drug abuse, and also the global rise in production and trade of drugs are expected to render growth of the market.

Increase in consumption and trade of illicit drugs to fuel the demand for drug of abuse testing products and services

The increase in production, consumption and trade for new and illicit drugs will lead to high demand of DoA testing that will drive the growth of industry. According to the World Drug Report 2017 by UNODC, the annual prevalence of all illicit drug use is 5.3% with 255 million numbers of users in 2015. This will necessitate the need for DOA testing and will thereby drive the growth of the market. The government initiatives to raise awareness against DOA and rise in organizational compliance for DOA testing will render to the growth of the overall market. The high demand of products with increased specificity and sensitivity towards designer drugs will also add to the growth of the industry.

Technological advancements and product portfolio expansion is the key trend witnessed in the market

A growing trend witnessed in the DoA testing market is that leading players are enhancing their product portfolio through addition of products and updating of software with new substances for DoA testing, in order to maintain their competency and market share. For example, in February 2018, Shimadzu Corporation released its Smart Forensic database Ver. 2, with features for analysis of forensic toxicological substances involved in DoA in biological samples by using Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry. Similarly, in November 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. updated its library for the Thermo Scientific TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer. The update added 45 new substances that included 14 new forms of fentanyl to handheld narcotics analyzer, and it can now detect Carfentanil.

Need for reducing the testing time has led to the highest demand for rapid test kits

Among different products, the rapid test kits held the largest share of 26.8% in the DOA testing market in 2017, globally. This is primarily due to the easy availability of reliable on the spot testing of drugs through rapid test kits. Other products categories include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, breath analyzers, and assay kits & reagents.

Based on the sample type, the DoA testing market is segmented into urine, saliva, hair, and others. The most common form of the sample used for the drug of abuse testing is urine, due to the presence of parent drug or metabolites that can help detect the presence of many illicit drugs. This led to the high demand for urine as a sample type for DoA testing with a contribution of more than 50% in the market in 2017.

The hospitals are the largest end user to the DoA testing market, due to the availability of products and clinicians in hospitals that conduct research as well as new drug testing on a large scale. Some of the other end users of drug of abuse testing solutions include diagnostic laboratories, on-the-spot testing, forensic laboratories, and others.

Asia-Pacific to witness the highest demand for the DOA testing market

Asia-Pacific DoA testing industry is expected to witness significant growth at a high CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by rising production, as well as the consumption of illicit drugs. In addition, the rise in organizational compliance for testing of drug of abuse at the workplace will also drive the growth of the regional market.

The increase in trade of these drugs has also led to the fast growth of the region. According to the UNODC World Drug Report of 2016, the total value of illicit opiates trafficked on the Balkan route to Europe is estimated to amount to an average of USD 28 billion per annum. The report also states that on a global level, South-West Asia is marked by high levels of opiate use, with 2-2.5 million people in Afghanistan alone are estimated to use drugs.

North America account for the largest share in the DoA testing market, globally. This contribution is due to the adaptation of technologically advanced products for DoA testing, increased demand for illicit drugs in the region, large scale drug trafficking, and the increasing government initiative to spread awareness against DoA.

Key players are adopting acquisition as key strategy for market share growth

The leading players through acquisitions are attaining competency and larger market share in the global DoA testing industry . For example, in January 2018, ACM Global Laboratories, an affiliate of Rochester Regional Health announced the strategic acquisition of DrugScan, Inc. and DSI Medical Services, Inc. The acquisition was made to establish a laboratory service portfolio and drug testing capabilities.

The major player in the DoA testing market includes Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, bioMérieux S.A., Waters Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

