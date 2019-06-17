LAN/WAN Test Equipment Markets, 2022 with Profiles of 50+ Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAN/WAN Test Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for LAN/WAN Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Protocol Analyzers

Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers

Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

AOIP (France)

Averna (Canada)

EXFO, Inc. (Canada)

Fortive Corporation (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Tektronix, Inc. (USA)

Greenlee Textron, Inc. (USA)

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Ixia (USA)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (USA)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (USA)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Spirent Communications plc (UK)

Teledyne LeCroy (USA)

VeEX, Inc. (USA)

Digital Lightwave (USA)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Wilcom Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market: An Introductory Prelude

Northbound Trajectory in the Global ICT Sector Creates Conducive Environment

CSPs' Thrust Towards QoS & QoE Propagates Large-Scale Opportunities

Developed Nations: Key Revenue Contributors

Market Senses Huge Opportunities in Developing Nations

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near- Term

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Enhance Business Operations

Select M&A Deals in the Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market (2014-2018)

Pricing Scenario



2. KEY PRODUCT & APPLICATION MARKET TRENDS

Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers: The Key Product Segment

Protocol Analyzers Continue to Generate Revenues

Noteworthy Trends in Protocol Analyzers Segment

Bluetooth Protocol Analyzers Gather Seam

PCIe Protocol Analyzers Assume Importance

DOCSIS Protocol Analyzers Make a Cut

Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems: Critical for Network Equipment

Key factors Responsible for Interoperability Issues: A Snapshot

Test Equipment Gain Precedence in Network R&D, I&M & Production

Modular Test Equipment Make Their Way

Cloud-based SaaS Solutions Seek Role in LAN/WAN Testing Space

Progression in Network Technologies: A Challenge to Test Equipment Vendors



3. KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS

Escalating Telecom & Datacom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Need to Augment Network Efficiency Builds Strong Business Case

Key Factors Influencing Telecom & Datacom Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Extends Parallel Opportunities

Network Test Equipment Assume Critical Importance in Wireless Networks

Wi-Fi Roll Outs Bodes Well for Network Test Equipment Market Growth

Continued Evolution in IEEE 802.11 Standards Generates Parallel Opportunities

Wider Uptake of Smartphones Instigates Expansion in Wireless Networks

Upcoming 5G Technology to Drive New Line of Opportunities

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Offer Opportunities

Key Trends Driving Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments

Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies

Tests for Passive Optical Networks (PONs): A Snapshot

Proliferation of FTTx Networks

ISPs Put Focus on Test Equipment Amid Soaring Demand for Gigabit Access Services

NEMs Bet on Test Equipment in Equipment Design & Development

Test Equipment for Seamless Deployment & Operation of Enterprise IT Networks

Business Continuity & Security Needs Propagate Demand for Enterprise-Grade Test Equipment

Expanding Image of Enterprise Mobility Creates Business Case

LAN/WAN Test Equipment Benefit from Sustained Demand for VoIP

Emerging IoT to Widen the Scope & Span of Network Test Equipment

M2M Communication Networks Set to Instigate New Opportunities



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Local Area Network (LAN)

Definition

Factors Differentiating Various LANs

Topology

Bus Topology

Ring Topology

Star Topology

Protocols

Media

Wide Area Network (WAN)

LAN/WAN Test Equipment

Protocol Analyzers

Performance Analyzers & Stress Testers

Conformance & Interoperability Test Systems

Other Testing Tools for LAN/WAN

Cable Tester

Bit-Error Rate Tester (BERT)

Personal Network Analyzers

Physical Layer Tools for Testing LAN

Capacitance Meter

Noise Meter

Power Meter

Ohmmeter

Time Domain Reflectometer

High Frequency Signal Generator

Line Mapper

Terminators

Matching Terminator

Shorting Terminator

Enhancements in LAN Testing Capabilities

Wireless LAN

An Overview

Comparing 802.11ad, 802.11af and 802.11ah Protocols

Growth Drivers for WLAN Market

Pros and Cons



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Tektronix Rolls Out 59 GHz DPO7OE2 Single Mode Optical Probe

IDEAL Networks Releases Software Updates for SignalTEK CT and SignalTEK NT Testers

Spirent Communications Develops World's Highest Density 400/ 200/100/50GbE Test System

Teledyne LeCroy Expands Link Layer Compliance Tests Portfolio

VeEX Introduces RXT-6200 Universal 100G Test Module for RXT- 1200 Platform

VIAVI Solutions Upgrades Cable Signal Meters with Trilithic' Leak Detection Technology

EXFO Rolls Out SkyRAN Proactive Test & Monitoring Solution for RF Interference & Fronthaul Networks

Anritsu Unveils Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A Platform

National Instruments Develops LabView NXG 1.0

Netscout Systems Unveils LinkRunner G2 Android-based Smart Network Tester

VIAVI Solutions Rolls Out FiberChek Sidewinder

Viavi Solutions Introduces Xgig 4K16 Protocol Analyzer/Jammer for PCI Express 4.0 Technology

Saelig Unveils USB-Powered Bluetooth Protocol Analyzer

Keysight Technologies Launches Industry's First 5G Protocol Test Solution

Teledyne LeCroy Launches LinkExpert Software Interface for its PCIe Protocol Analyzers

Teledyne LeCroy Introduces Eclipse M32 UniPro/ UFS Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

Spirent Communications Rolls Out World's First 200G Ethernet Test System

FuturePlus Systems Introduces industry's First HBR3 DisplayPort Protocol Analysis Tool

EXFO Releases FTBx-88400NGE Power Blazer 400G Testing Solution

Anritsu Develops ME7800L Conformance Test System

Spirent Unveils First Automotive Ethernet Protocol Conformance & Performance Test System with 1000BASE-T1 Physical Layer Standard

Introspect Technology Enhances SV3C Personal SerDes Tester with DSI-2 Protocol Analysis Feature

Lineeye Releases LE-3500R & LE-2500R Multi-Protocol Analyzers

Anritsu Rolls Out CPRI RF Module for Network Master Pro MT1000A Tester

Ixia Rolls Out TrafficREWIND

Teledyne LeCroy Unveils T416 PCIe Analyzer

Teledyne LeCroy Rolls Out Sodera LE Analyzer

Spirent Introduces Spirent Vertex Channel Emulator for Wireless RF Testing

Spirent Unveils Spirent TestCenter WLAN Test Platform

Spirent Expands Elevate Test Framework & Prolab Test Suite for EVS Codec Testing

Spirent Launches Spirent Temeva

Spirent Introduces Spirent Landslide C100-M2 Test Platform

Spirent Launches CyberFlood Security & Performance Testing Solution

Anritsu Introduces OTDR Module for Network Master Pro MT1000A Tester

GL Communications Unveils PacketExpert 10G Ethernet/IP Tester

Greenlee Introduces AirScout Wi-Fi Readiness Test Solution

IDEAL Networks Launches LanTEK II Cable Certifier

Frontline Rolls Out ComProbe Sodera Wideband Bluetooth Protocol Analyzer

Spirent Rolls Out 50GbE Boost Ethernet Test Solution

Teledyne LeCroy Introduces Voyager M310C USB Protocol Analyzer and Exerciser System

Spirent Unveils DX2-100GbE QSFP28 and CFP4 8-Port Modules

Ixia unveils 25GbE Validation Solution

Anritsu Receives LTE 3CA PTCRB Certification for ME7873LA LTE- Advanced RF Conformance Test System

Anritsu Unveils Remote Spectrum Monitor



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

oneM2M Selects Spirent's Compliance Testing Tools

Teledyne LeCroy Receives Bluetooth SIG's Validation for Harmony LE Tester

Viavi Solutions Acquires Cobham's AvComm and Wireless T&M Businesses

NI to Collaborate with Samsung to Develop 5G Test UEs for 5G NR

Riverbed Launches Riverbed Rise Channel Partner Program

EXFO Partners with Kontron

EXFO Acquires Majority Stake in Astellia

Spirent Communications Announces Spirent Pace Global Partner Program

EXFO Teams Up with ADVA

EXFO Collaborates with China Mobile for IoT Network Testing

Huawei Endorses Anritsu's MT8870A Test Platform for RF Calibration & Validation Tests

Samsung Selects Anritsu's Signal Analyzer MS2850A for 5G System Developments

National Instruments Acquires AWR

Fluke Networks Snaps Up ClearSight Networks

Keysight Technologies Acquires Ixia

EXFO Acquires Yenista Optics

Anritsu Inks Distribution Agreement with Comtec Cable Accessories

IDEAL Networks Opens New Office in Shanghai

IDEAL Networks Launches New Office in Melbourne

Teledyne Lecroy Acquires Quantum Data

Anritsu Acquires Azimuth Systems

NoviFlow Teams Up with Ixia

Arrow Electronics Inks Distribution Agreement with Ixia

Ixia Joins New IP Agency (NIA)

QualiTest Joins Ixia's Global Solution Provider Program

Teledyne Technologies Acquires Frontline Test Equipment

Spirent Acquires Testing Technologies

T-Mobile Netherlands Selects Anritsu's MasterClaw Service Assurance System

China Unicom Teams Up with Spirent to Test Virtualization Middleware

Vector Informatik Collaborates with Ixia

Spirent Takes Over Epitiro

Simplay Labs Receives Evaluation Approval for SL-8810 Miracast HDCP 2.2 Test Tool from DCP

Teledyne LeCroy Extends Capabilities of PCI Protocol Analyzer Product Family

Intel Selects Averna's DP-1000 DOCSIS Protocol Analyzer

Fortinet Collaborates with Spirent to Validate FortiGate- 3810D Firewall Appliance

SGS Deploys Spirent 8100 LTE Solution to Enhance Critical Test Capabilities

Viavi Solutions Establishes Lumentum



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)

The United States (30)

Canada (6)

Japan (3)

Europe (11) France (2) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (4) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx7q3j





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: WLAN, Networking Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.