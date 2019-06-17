Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Host 2019 R&D Day in New York City

- R&D Day to be live video webcasted on Friday, June 21st at 10:00 AM ET -

Norwood, MA, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a Research & Development Day (R&D Day) for analysts and accredited institutional investors with live video webcast (details below) on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET in New York, NY.

Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will host the event and will be joined by Barbara White, M.D., Chief Medical Officer & Head of Research and Sergei Atamas, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Director of Research.

At the R&D Day, Corbus will provide an overview and clinical update for lenabasum, including the recently presented data from the open-label extensions of its Phase 2 studies in two rare and serious autoimmune diseases: systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis. The Company will also discuss its ongoing Phase 2 studies of lenabasum for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Additionally, Corbus will introduce CRB-4001, a selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist designed to target NASH/NAFLD indications. Corbus plans to commence a Phase 1 clinical study of CRB-4001 in 2019.

Lastly, the Company will present its proprietary platform of compounds that target the endocannabinoid system.



Webcast Details

Interested participants and investors may dial into the event using (877) 407-3978 (domestic) or (412) 902-0039 (international), or can access the live video webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Events page of the Investors section of the Corbus website, www.corbuspharma.com . The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.



About Lenabasum

Lenabasum is a rationally-designed, oral, small molecule that selectively binds as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) and has been designed to resolve inflammation, limit fibrosis and support tissue repair. CB2 is preferentially expressed on activated immune cells and also on fibroblasts, muscle cells, and endothelial cells. In both animal and human studies conducted to date, lenabasum has induced the production of pro-resolving lipid mediators that activate endogenous pathways which resolve inflammation and speed bacterial clearance without immunosuppression. Data from animal models and human clinical studies suggest that lenabasum can reduce expression of genes and proteins involved in inflammation and fibrosis. Lenabasum has demonstrated promising activity in animal models of skin and lung inflammation and fibrosis in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Lenabasum is also active in animal models of lung infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis and joint inflammation and scarring in rheumatoid arthritis.

Lenabasum has demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in clinical studies to date. Lenabasum treatment was associated with improvement in multiple physician-assessed and patient-reported efficacy outcomes in Phase 2 studies in patients with diffuse cutaneous SSc and patients with DM with active skin involvement but not currently active muscle involvement. Lenabasum treatment also was associated with a lower rate of and longer time to pulmonary exacerbations in a Phase 2 cystic fibrosis study. Additional clinical studies are being conducted to confirm these results and support applications for regulatory approval.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its pipeline of endocannabinoid system-targeting synthetic drug candidates. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Corbus is also developing a pipeline of drug candidates from more than 600 novel compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system. The pipeline includes CRB-4001, a 2nd generation, peripherally-restricted, selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist. Potential indications for CRB-4001 include NASH, among others. Corbus plans to start a Phase 1 study of CRB-4001 in 2019, intended to be followed by a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded proof-of-concept Phase 2 study.

For more information, please visit www.CorbusPharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

/EIN News/ -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

