Justice Announces Second-Annual “Live Justice Awards” Hosted by Breanna Yde and Featuring Top Tween Talent

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justice , the #1 destination for all things tween girls, is thrilled to announce that the “Live Justice Awards” are back for year two and even bigger and better. The Live Justice Awards aims to recognize and celebrate incredible girls who are making a difference in their local communities and inspiring others to do the same. This year’s awards will be hosted by Breanna Yde and will feature performances and appearances by today’s top tween stars, World of Dance’s Crazy 8’s , Sophie Michelle , Nicole Laeno , GEM Sisters , Jessalyn Grace , Maya Penn , Dylan Conrique , Gavin Magnus , Connor Finnerty , Rykel Bennett , JustJordan33 , Katie Donnelly , D'Ambrosio Twins , Merrick Hannah and more. But, the true shining stars of the night will be an amazing group of stand-out girls who embody the Live Justice values and are truly changing the world.

The Live Justice Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 27 and will stream live on the Justice YouTube channel and on the Justice Facebook page starting at 8 p.m. EDT so every girl can join in on the fun. In addition to treating audiences to amazing appearances and performances by tween celebrities and influencers, the Live Justice Awards will honor a group of inspirational girls from across the globe who represent the ‘Live Justice Values:’ Live Active, Live Connected, Live Together, Live Smart, Live Positive, and Live Creative. Each of the inspirational girls will share their incredible stories and receive a $5,000 donation made in her honor to a non-profit organization of her choice.

“Last year’s Live Justice Awards demonstrated the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unstoppable power of girls and the incredible difference they are making in their communities,” said Lece Lohr, President for Justice Brand. “This year, we’re excited to take the Live Justice Awards to the next level, recognizing even more inspiring girls and partnering with like-minded brands to spread the message that girls can achieve whatever they set their minds to.”

For even more exclusive content of the awards show and a behind-the-scenes look, fans can download the Live Justice App, available on the App Store and Google Play .

Justice works with Tiny Horse & Elevate to produce the show, and this year, in addition to expanding the show’s talent line up, Justice is partnering with two amazing brands to amp up the fun - LEGO Group and Justice’s philanthropic partner, Girls on the Run International . Both brands share the same values as Justice and aim to empower girls to be positive, inclusive and build up each other.

LEGO Group: The iconic toy brand will have a major presence at the Live Justice Awards from performances to interactive executions featuring its LEGO® Friends line. The LEGO® Friends Heart Squad consisting of Nicole Laeno , Sophie Michelle , JustJordan33 , Rykel Bennett and Katie Donnelly will present a LEGO sponsored award to an incredible real-world builder. Sophie Michelle will sing her new song “Perfectly Imperfect” and Nicole Laeno will perform an amazing dance routine. Attendees at the show will get some hands-on building fun with LEGO bricks and have an opportunity to get creative. Through the partnership with Justice, the LEGO Group aims to engage even more girls in the lifelong benefits of construction play - confidence, creativity, daring and problem-solving.

“The LEGO Friends Heart Squad inspires girls to put more heart in the world and build each other up with positivity,” said Michael McNally, senior director, brand relations for LEGO Group. “Given that the Live Justice Awards celebrate real-world girls who are unstoppable, it’s the perfect occasion to partner in order to inspire even more girls to share their skills and passions with their communities.”

Girls on the Run: For the second year, the awards will aim to raise awareness for Girls on the Run International , a transformational physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. To date, Justice has raised over $2.8M in donations for the organization.

“Girls on the Run is thrilled to participate in the Live Justice Awards again this year,” said Liz Wian, Senior Director of Development of Girls on the Run. “The show celebrates the unstoppable power of girls and is beautifully aligned with our mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. We are especially honored that the Live Justice Awards will spotlight our program participants and how they are activating their limitless potential to make a difference in their communities.”

About Justice

Justice clothing is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 830 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the ascena retail group , which owns Catherines, dressbarn, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook , Instagram or YouTube .

About The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough,” the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com . For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus .

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development (PYD) program that is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The program’s evidence-based curriculum places an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. The life skills curriculum is delivered by caring and competent coaches who are trained to teach lessons as intended. Girls on the Run, a non-profit organization with councils in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, has served over 1.4 million girls.

About Tiny Horse

Tiny Horse is an award-winning production and marketing company built to create for modern audiences. Over the last year Tiny Horse produced content for more than 100MM+ multi-platform fans with partners including Nickelodeon, ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, Amazon, Paramount, Netflix, BBC, ITV, Vudu, Televisa, Univision, and many more.

About Elevate

Elevate Pictures is a new breed entertainment company. One that thrives on great multi-platform storytelling, they sit at the intersection of film, advertising, and technology. They currently work with a number of Fortune 500 brands and have multiple entertainment properties spanning across digital, film, print and gaming.

