SI-BONE Announces the Addition of Mark Foley and Heyward Donigan to the Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company that pioneered the minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint with the iFuse Implant System®, today announced that Mark J. Foley and Heyward R. Donigan, have joined the company’s Board of Directors.



/EIN News/ -- “We are thrilled to welcome both Mark and Heyward to our board of directors,” said Jeff Dunn, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of SI-BONE. “They both have proven executive experience managing growing businesses, achieving sustainable revenue growth and driving operational improvements which we expect will be invaluable to our organization. I am delighted that SI-BONE can benefit from their respective leadership positions which span multiple medical technology and healthcare companies as well as the private payer landscape.”

Mr. Foley has more than 25 years of operational and investment experience in healthcare. He was Chairman, President and CEO of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (ZLTQ) from 2012 through the company’s acquisition in 2017 by Allergan (AGN). Prior to ZELTIQ, Mr. Foley held a variety of senior operating roles in large public companies and venture-backed startups, including U.S. Surgical Corporation, Guidant Corporation, Devices for Vascular Intervention (acquired by Eli Lilly), Perclose (acquired by Abbott) and Ventrica (acquired by Medtronic) where he was the founder and CEO. He currently serves on the board of directors of Glaukos (GKOS) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), and he also serves as Chairman of ULab, HintMD and Arrinex. Mr. Foley received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Ms. Donigan has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Sapphire Digital, formerly Vitals, a leading consumer transparency company, since March 2015. From 2010 to 2014, Ms. Donigan served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of ValueOptions, Inc., a health improvement company specializing in mental and emotional well-being and recovery, which merged with Beacon Health Strategies in 2014. Previously, Ms. Donigan was Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Premera Blue Cross, an insurer doing business in Washington, Alaska, and Oregon, from 2003 to 2010. Ms. Donigan is director of Kindred Healthcare, Inc., a healthcare services company, and was a director of NxStage Medical (NXTM) until it was acquired by Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered the iFuse Implant System, a minimally invasive surgical system for fusion of the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction. The SI joint is believed to be the last major joint with a clinically proven surgical treatment. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is believed to be the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 70 peer-reviewed publications supporting the safety, effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant. This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private payers to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment immobilization and stabilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

