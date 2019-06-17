II-VI Incorporated Introduces High Power Collimated Laser Bars and Collimated Semi-framed Stacks for Direct Diode and DPSS Lasers

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leader in high power semiconductor lasers, today announced the introduction of its high power laser bars and semi-framed stacks mounted with micro-optic collimator lenses, offering customers very cost-effective modular assemblies that have high performance and reliability and can be easily integrated into direct diode lasers and diode-pumped solid state (DPSS) lasers.



/EIN News/ -- Direct diode and DPSS lasers are increasingly the tools of choice for a wide range of materials processing, biomedical, and defense applications, due to their compact form factor, high power short-pulsed operation, and availability over a broad range of wavelengths from near-infrared to ultraviolet. The performance, quality, reliability, and cost of these systems are highly dependent on those of their semiconductor laser sub-assemblies. II-VI now combines its industry-leading high power laser bars and new simplified semi-framed stack structures with fully automated optical alignment processes to deliver modular assemblies at optimal cost.

“Our laser bars feature a proprietary hard solder technology that withstands high power pulsed operation with field-proven reliability,” said Chris Koeppen, Vice President of II-VI Industrial Laser Group. “We now efficiently deliver optimal custom designs by leveraging the automated assembly processes in our direct diode manufacturing lines. These processes enable a variety of micro-optics, such as collimator lenses and volume Bragg gratings, to be cost-effectively mounted and precisely aligned to a broad range of customer-defined stack geometries.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of components for DPSS lasers includes neodymium-doped gain crystals such as Nd:YVO 4 , Nd:YLF, and Nd:YAG as well as dichroic mirrors, wavelength or polarization combiners, resonator optics and acousto-optic Q-switches . II-VI also offers beam delivery optics such as scan mirrors and lenses as well as beam expanders and f-theta lenses .

II-VI at Laser World of Photonics – Munich, June 24 – 27, 2019, Hall A2, Booth #117

II-VI will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market-leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for fiber lasers and some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. In the life sciences area, II-VI’s display will consist of spectroscopy optics, flow cells, and precision temperature-controlled modules to support advances such as those in DNA sequencing. II-VI will also show products from epitaxial wafers to semiconductor lasers that will enable exciting new features such as 3D sensing in the next generation of consumer electronics.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

