Redefy Launches RedefyDIY, the First “Do It Yourself” Residential Real Estate Listing Platform

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy Corporation (OTC Pink: RDCO), a technology and data-enabled company that seeks to disrupt the way people buy and sell residential real estate, today announced the launch of RedefyDIY, the First “Do It Yourself” residential real estate listing platform.

Built with proprietary technology, RedefyDIY makes it faster, easier and less expensive for homeowners to list residential real estate for sale. RedefyDIY is initially available in Florida and Texas through RedefyDIY.com, with plans to expand nationally. Florida and Texas were selected as preliminary launch states due to their economic growth, real estate market dynamics and perceived market receptivity.

“In an environment where customers are demanding easier and more cost-efficient ways to sell their home, we are excited to expand our service offerings to include a ‘Do-It-Yourself’ platform,” said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. “We believe the residential real estate industry is on the cusp of significant innovation that will make it faster, easier and less expensive for homeowners to sell real estate. It wasn’t too long ago when consumers had to call their stockbroker to buy or sell securities. Today, they can accomplish the same task entirely online, in less time and at lower cost. We believe the innovation introduced through RedefyDIY will transform how homeowners sell their residential real estate.”

Homeowners visiting RedefyDIY.com start the listing process by typing in their property’s address. In the background, Redefy automatically collects information from multiple data sources to help customers complete the listing process faster, easier and more accurately. The homeowner is provided with three flat-fee pricing and service options, including self-service, limited-service and virtual full-service, then enters custom information about the property, and uploads or schedules photography. After the homeowner makes their selection, Redefy’s proprietary software coordinates the process of selling the home.

RedefyDIY provides three pricing and service options, where applicable by law:

Self-Service ($379) includes listing posted on the sellers local MLS, Zillow, Realtor.com and Trulia (as well as other sites), a yard sign, contracts, addendums and disclosures and up to 10 photos on MLS. This option does not include agent support and prospective buyers contact the customer directly.

Limited Service ($499) includes all Self-Service benefits, plus email, text & live chat support, as well as an additional 15 photos on the MLS listing.

Virtual Full Service ($2995) includes all Limited Service benefits, plus full, virtual-agent support (contract review, negotiation and closing services, as well as fielding all buyer inquiries) and a professional photographer.

RedefyDIY is the first platform to use data from multiple sources to prepopulate home information once an address is entered, thereby saving home sellers time in completing the listing process. There are more than 600 Multiple Listing Services used by real estate agents to share information and each requires hundreds of fields of information about the features of a property. Since each field is determined by local real estate professionals and uses different terminology or data fields, we overcame a significant challenge to create the foundation for a national residential real estate listing platform.

“We took the new Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) recommended standards for listing fields to create a solution that translates all of the database fields to the MLS of the property location,” said Scott Petronis, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Redefy and Board Member of RESO. “This is the fastest, easiest and lowest cost process to get homes listed for sale.”

Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

Mr. Petronis is Chief Product and Technology Officer for Redefy. He is responsible for enhancing the online customer experience and refining the direct to consumer software platform. He was most recently Chief Product and Technology Officer for eXp Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage. In this role, he helped the company to achieve agent count growth of 450% and revenue growth of 220% in two years, while driving the technology buildout to support the scale and business needs of a national, publicly traded real estate company. Prior to joining eXp Realty, Mr. Petronis was Chief Product Officer for Onboard Informatics, Director of Product Management for CORESense and held various product management and marketing roles for MapInfo. Mr. Petronis is a Board Member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and has been instrumental in setting industry standards for data sharing.

Redefy is a technology and data-enabled company that seeks to disrupt the way people buy and sell residential real estate. The company’s mission is to make it faster, easier and less expensive for customers to buy and sell residential real estate. We offer a broad range of real estate sales services for a flat fee, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in real estate commissions. We conduct business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S. Acknowledged for its innovation and growth by several leading sources Redefy was named one of “Inman’s 2017 Most Innovative Brokerage” award finalists; was one of Inc. 500 List’s 2016 “Fasting Growing Companies” (Final Rank #103), “2016 Top 5 Real Estate Companies”, “2016 Top Denver Company” and “2016 Top Colorado Company”; Denver Business Journal’s 2016 “Top 10 Best Places to Work (Medium Sized Company category); and was named a finalist for “Inman’s 2015 Most Innovative Real Estate Company” award. For more information about our company, please visit: www.Redefy.com

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Erin Passan

Managing Partner, Gagnier Communications

epassan@gagnierfc.com

