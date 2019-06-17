NameJet and RightOfTheDot Team Up for NamesCon Europe 2019 Live and Online Auction

For the first time ever, NameJet and RightOfTheDot have partnered to facilitate a live and online domain name auction at the largest European domain-industry conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NameJet® and RightOfTheDot today announced the release of the initial list of ultra-premium domain names up for pre-bidding before the live, in-person and online domain name auction at NamesCon Europe 2019, the largest annual domain-industry conference in Europe. The live domain auction takes place on June 20, 2019, from 5 pm – 7 pm GMT +1 at the Pestana Cidadela Hotel in Cascais, Portugal. Pre-bidding and the extended auction will take place on the NameJet.com auction platform found at http://www.namejet.com/featuredauctions/liveauction .

The auction will feature some of the best domain names available, including “audio.com,” “thriller.com,” “arizonahomes.com,” “4m.com,” “8t.com,” “lovelinks.com,” “ziz.com,” beautifulwomen.com,” “sux.com,” “lend.com,” “yachts.com,” “fighting.com” and many more, including several super-premium non-.com domains such as “volunteer.org,” “aliens.net,” “x.de,” “w.de,” ”houses.co.uk,” “k12.eu,” “income.property,” video.marketing” and “mortgage.pro.” There will be an estimated 300 names in the overall auction with an estimated 120 domains offered at the live auction.

“We are pleased to partner with NameJet for NamesCon for four consecutive years,” said Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot’s president and director. “This is our first time taking the auction to Europe and look forward to replicating the success of the auction internationally and raising the overall value for the domain industry.”

Jonathan Tenenbaum, general manager of NameJet, said, “RightOfTheDot has been a trusted partner for multiple years, and we are excited to expand our collaboration by bringing the live domain auction to Europe at NamesCon.”

Many of the premium domains will be priced at no and low reserves to promote competitive bidding and true market prices. Additional domain names will be considered for inclusion by submitting names at http://rotd.com/auction-submission/. Only ultra-premium names will be considered.

A NameJet account is required to participate in the online and live auctions. Bids for domains may be placed now on the NameJet website. Accepted names will be added continually to pre-bidding before the start of NamesCon so participants should check the auction page often for new additions and bidding activity. Following the live auction, the online auction will continue on the NameJet website for an additional 12 days, closing on July 2, 2019.

About RightOfTheDot, LLC

Lead by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing premium domain auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing TLDs., RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than $400 MM in domain sales since 1995.

About NameJet

NameJet, LLC, a Web.com® subsidiary, is the world’s leading domain name aftermarket platform. Launched in 2007, NameJet has since processed more than 800,000 domain auctions on its award-winning and easy-to-use website. With an exclusive inventory of expired and deleted domains from several of the largest registrars, plus top-quality premium name listings and best-of-breed drop catching services, NameJet is the industry’s most trusted auction and aftermarket services provider.

