H2O Innovation Announces a Change on its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces the resignation of one of its directors, Mr. Jean-Réal Poirier, and the appointment of a new Board member, Mr. René Vachon.



For the last six (6) years, Mr. Jean-Réal Poirier has served as director of the Corporation and sit on different committees of the Board of Directors. “We wish to thank Mr. Poirier for his valuable contribution and his dedication as a Board member and wish him all the best in his new projects”, stated Lisa Henthorne, Chair of the Board of H 2 O Innovation.



Mr. René Vachon was appointed as member of the Board of Directors on June 13, 2019. Mr. Vachon held the positions of Vice President – Strategy and Corporate Development as well as Chief Financial Officer, at Autostock Inc. and Belron Canada, from 1995 to 2002. Previously, he served at Miranda Technologies for close than ten (10) years, from 2003 to 2012, as Vice President – Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer. During his career, Mr. Vachon also held various positions including those related to strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, finance, IT and human resources. At the present time, Mr. Vachon sits on the Board of Directors of Spectra Premium and Filgo-Sonic Corporations, for which he is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

“We are thrilled by the appointment of Mr. Vachon on the Board of Directors. His impressive track record of performance in various businesses namely in technology, manufacturing and distribution fits perfectly with our vision of strategic development of our business model”, added Lisa Henthorne.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

